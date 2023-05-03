The summer is about to arrive, and LSU football could see many moves made in their 2024 recruiting class.

The Tigers have already built solid class. According to 247sports, they rank in at No. 5 in the recruiting class rankings with 14 verbal commitments.

The class is led by four-star tight end, Trey’Dez Green, who committed to LSU on April 26 for both football and basketball. The 6-foot-7 tight end is ranked as the No. 56 overall recruit in the country, the No. 2 recruit in Louisiana, as he plays at East Feliciana High School in Jackson, Louisiana, and the No. 3 tight end in the country.

Green’s commitment was important for the Tigers to get, but there are many blue-chip prospects still on the board that LSU is pushing hard for. When Early Signing Day hits this winter, this is how I think the LSU 2024 Recruiting Class will look.

Predicted Number of Commits: 25 (two five-stars; 16 four-stars; seven three-stars)

Quarterback

Colin Hurley- Four-star- Trinity Christian Academy- Jacksonville, Florida (LSU Commit)

It would be most practical if Hurley were the only quarterback LSU takes in their 2024 class. The quarterback room is already crowded. With Jayden Daniels in his final season, with Garrett Nussmeier expected to take the role after and with Rickie Collins coming in after Nussmeier, it wouldn’t make much sense if LSU took two quarterbacks; it would create an unnecessary predicament.

From a committed standpoint, Hurley is one of the most bought-in recruits in the class. He frequently puts his recruiting cap on and tries to persuade other top uncommitted recruits to join him in Baton Rouge. His love for the staff is evident, and he expresses frequently that he wants to come in and win a national championship. It would be shocking to see Hurley decommit or flip his commitment.

Running Back

Caden Durham- Four-star- Duncanville High School- Duncanville, Texas

I think Durham will be the lone running back in the Class of 2024; this will be a position that the Tigers look to fill in the transfer portal. Durham is one of the fastest players in the class. In Texas’ 6A 100-meter dash state final, Durham placed first with a 10.25-second final time. With Trey Holly’s explosiveness in the room already, Durham can compliment him for the seasons to come.

But Durham’s commitment would also be important for the Tigers because of where he comes from. LSU is not only pushing hard for Durham, but they are also pushing for his teammates at Duncanville in five-star edge rusher, Colin Simmons, and four-star safety, Ka’Davion Dotson. When the three have visited campus, they often do so at the same time. So it will be interesting to see if that trend carries into their commitments.

Wide Receiver

The wide receiver position will be another position LSU leans on the lighter side when recruiting. With several redshirt freshmen and true freshmen set to make impacts early, loading up the wide receiver room will be something LSU looks to avoid.

Dre’lon Miller- Four-star- Silsbee High School- Silsbee, Texas

Miller is one of the most recruited players in the country, as he holds more than 40 offers. With Texas A&M being the closest school to his hometown, LSU taking him out of their backyard will be a huge recruiting move. Not only talent-wise, but also from a recruiting standpoint, Miller’s commitment would be one of the biggest in LSU’s 2024 class.

Joseph Stone- Four-star- Langston Hughes High School- Fairburn, Georgia (LSU Commit)

Stone has been committed to LSU since mid-July, but he’s kept his options open, visiting both Texas and Florida months after committing to the Tigers. However, I feel Stone remains firm in his commitment, regardless of other schools looking to flip him.

Koby Young- Four-star- Holy Cross High School- New Orleans, Louisiana

Young being an in-state recruit automatically increases LSU’s chances of landing him. Being from New Orleans, about an hour away from campus, Young has been to Baton Rouge to visit campus several times. From location to opportunity, I feel it’s a matter of time before Young makes it official with the Tigers.

Tight End

The tight end position was once a position of concern, but now it looks to be the complete opposite. With three true freshmen joining the tight end room along with sophomore, Mason Taylor, the tight end position looks to be taken care of for the next couple of seasons. However, the Tigers will look to strengthen that room even more as a precaution for anyone to potentially transfer.

Trey’Dez Green- 4-star- East Feliciana High School- Jackson, Louisiana

Green was one of the most important recruits for LSU to land in the 2024 cycle, and him committing to the Tigers made the most sense. But the debates for Green aren’t finished.

Being that he earned scholarship offers in football and basketball LSU, many believe that he won’t end up playing both. While anticipating transfers is something LSU is factoring in to the tight end room, Green also choosing to pursue just basketball is something they’re considering as well. Regardless, I feel Green stays firm with LSU.

Tayvion Galloway- Four-star- Chillicothe High School- Chillicothe, Ohio (LSU Commit)

Similar to Hurley, Galloway is one of the most bought in players in LSU’s Class of 2024. He voices his pitch to uncommitted recruits frequently to join him at LSU. He is also a recruit that anticipates winning a national championship early on in his time in Baton Rouge. It would be shocking to see Galloway flip his commitment elsewhere.

Offensive Line

Marcus Mascoll- Four-star- South Gwinnett High School- Atlanta, Georgia

The Tigers landing Mascoll will be a product of LSU’s strong recruiting in the state of Georgia over programs like Florida and North Carolina State. Mascoll has set an official visit to LSU for the weekend of June 2.

Khayree Lee- Four-star- John Ehret High School- Marrero, Louisiana (LSU Commit)

The push for Khayree Lee almost seemed effortless for LSU. The staff offered him on October 22, and he committed on November 5. Being an in-state recruit, LSU seemed to have made the most sense for Lee. He was in attendance for the LSU Spring Game in April.

Edge Rusher

Colin Simmons- Five-star- Duncanville High School- Duncanville, Texas

Simmons’ commitment would be the biggest victory for LSU’s 2024 class. Standing at 6-foot-3, 225-pounds, Simmons already has the talent to make an impact early. With room to put on more weight, he can be that much more effective. Ranked as the No. 3 recruit in the country and the No. 1 recruit in Texas, he has the potential to bring a similar impact to the program as Harold Perkins did as a true freshman.

Ahmad Breaux- Three-star- Ruston High School- Ruston, Louisiana (LSU Commit)

The Tigers flipped Breaux from Duke University after offering him on his unofficial visit. Flipping Breaux also seemed effortless, as Breaux understood the magnitude of an LSU offers. Growing up in Lafayette, he spent many of his childhood years watching LSU. The opportunity to play there was hard to refuse for Breaux.

Defensive Line

The defensive line room is also one that is quite crowded. With the Tigers adding several transfers and freshmen that can make early impact like Dashawn Womack and Jaxon Howard, the staff made steer away from over recruiting at defensive line. Regardless, I think they will have success at landing some talent in the 2024 class.

Dominick McKinley- Five-star- Acadiana High School- Lafayette, Louisiana

With the commitment of McKinley, the Tigers would land the top in-state recruit for the Class of 2024. McKinley has a lot of upside standing at 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds. He’s a recruit that had an impressive junior season and has even more left in the tank. He has the potential to make an impact as a true freshman.

Caleb Moore- Four-star- Oak Grove High School- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

The state of Mississippi has been a tough recruiting ground for LSU. But being that Moore has been in Baton Rouge several times, most recently for the LSU spring game, I feel the Tigers are making a strong enough impression to land him. This would be a big victory for the Tigers, taking him out of Mississippi over Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Linebacker

Tylen Singleton- Four-star- Many High School- Many, Louisiana

Singleton is one of LSU’s biggest priorities for the 2024 class. The linebacker room is aging, and by the time Singleton would get to Baton Rouge, he will have a legitimate opportunity to get playing time as a freshman.

But regardless of that, Singleton is a priority because he is the No. 3 ranked recruit in Louisiana, according to 247sports. Several other SEC schools are pushing for Singleton, but keeping him in-state would be a huge statement.

Kolaj Cobbins- Four-star- Destrehan High School- Destrehan, Louisiana (LSU Commit)

Cobbins was a huge in-state pickup for the Tigers. Both Michigan and Oregon, along with other schools, were pushing for him hard, but LSU was able to keep him home. Like other in-state recruits, the proximity of LSU made the most sense for him.

Cobbins will be valuable because he is a recruit that can potentially bump down to defensive end. While he’d be a bit undersized on the edge, his versatility is something that makes him stick out.

Davhon Keys- Three-star- Aledo High School- Aledo, Texas (LSU Commit)

Keys was a nice out-of-state commitment for the Tigers. Several schools made a push for him, but LSU being able to come out on top, in the end, was a classic recruiting win for a talented prospect.

Cornerback

Wardell Mack- Four-star- John Ehret High School- Marrero, Louisiana

While Mack’s teammate at John Ehret, Khayree Lee, being committed to LSU may play a factor, it seems Mack is operating his recruitment independently. But LSU being the in-state school means they are pushing the hardest, and I believe Mack committing to LSU makes the most sense.

Jalyn Crawford- Four-star- Parkview High School- Lilburn, Georgia

Another big recruiting victory for LSU in the state of Georgia. Crawford is an all-around great athlete, and LSU, Auburn, Florida and Clemson seem to be pushing the hardest. He has an official visit to Florida set for June 2, but I believe the opportunities available at cornerback by the time he were to come to Baton Rouge will win Crawford over.

Ju’Juan Johnson- Four-star- Lafayette Christian Academy- Lafayette, Louisiana

Since Johnson decommitted from Colorado on April 23, LSU fans have found a new sense of hope in landing another top in-state recruit. However, it won’t be that easy, as Johnson has an official visit on June 9 to Florida.

Colorado may still be in the equation, but it seems it will be a battle between LSU and Florida with other SEC programs likely to come into play. But I think LSU will be able to keep him home.

Zion Ferguson- Four-star- Gainesville High School- Gainesville, Georgia (LSU Commit)

Ferguson is another talented recruit from the state of Georgia. He’s been committed since September, and he appears to be solid regardless of taking an unofficial visit to North Carolina.

Wallace Foster- Three-star- Warren Easton High School- New Orleans, Louisiana (LSU Commit)

Foster’s commitment was another that just seemed to make perfect sense. Being from New Orleans, LSU was obviously on him heavily. He committed in mid-November and has been locked in ever since.

Safety

Maurice Williams Jr.- Four-star- Shadow Creek High School- Bellaire, Texas (LSU Commit)

Williams was LSU’s first commitment for the 2024 class. He has taken an unofficial visit to Texas A&M since, but similar to Ferguson, he appears to be solid with LSU.

Dashawn McBryde- Four-star- Denham Springs High School- Denham Springs, Louisiana (LSU Commit)

LSU started recruiting McBryde at the perfect time. McBryde is coming off a big junior season, and LSU being only 20 minutes away worked well in its favor. After being offered by LSU in late-March, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before he committed to the Tigers. On April 22, he made it official with LSU.

Ka’Davion Doston- Four-star- Duncanville High School- Duncanville, Texas

I think Dotson will complete the trifecta of Duncanville recruits to commit to LSU. Dotson is a versatile safety that can potentially bounce to cornerback as well. LSU always have a player that can bounce back and forth will present an opportunity for Dotson to fit into the system and potentially get field time early.

Kicker

Aeron Burrell- Three-star- Parkway High School- Bossier City, Louisiana (LSU Commit)

Burrell being not only the top kicker in Louisiana, but the top kicker in the country, LSU had to make a push. Burrell committed to the Tigers in April, and he has a chance to make an impact right when he gets to Baton Rouge.