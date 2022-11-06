LSU is known for having talent all around the field and of those positions is at the linebacker spot. Devin White, Kwon Alexander, Patrick Queen and so many more great LSU players have played at the linebacker position. And this year's core is another great one in the making.
There are many linebackers who have played this year but one the leaders of this core and showed off his tremendous improvement has been Micah Baskerville. The 6-foot-1, 228-pound Shreveport, Louisiana, native has been showing why he’s a main catalyst on this Tiger defense. He has shown versatility in the defense as not only a coverage linebacker, but a three-down contributor.
He leads the team in tackles with 56 and shows off his speed and ability to fill in the gaps and stuff the run. There were multiple times where Baskerville was asked to spy a mobile quarterback and he stayed disciplined and kept his contain. Baskerville had questions about him having the starting spot early on, but he is playing up to his potential.
Another underrated player for the linebacker core is Greg Penn III. The sophomore has not been getting the same attention as his teammates but he has shown why his presence is so important.
Penn has something that separates him from the others, his tackling ability. Penn is a great tackler and rarely gets his tackles broken. Penn is a strong player who specializes in following the ball.
The third-leading tackler from Baltimore, Maryland, has tallied 40 total tackles and is tied for second on the team in solo tackles.
He has been under the radar this season, but with his performance and the way he has been playing this season he won’t be for long.
And finally there is of course the freshman sensation, Harold Perkins.
Perkins has been outstanding in his freshman campaign and is third on the team with tackles. The flipped former Texas A&M commit has shown why he was not only one of the best linebackers in his class but in the country as well.
The word versatile is used a lot in football, but Perkins is one of the players that fits the definition of versatile. Pass rushing, zone coverage, tackling, spying he can do it all on the field.
Brain Kelly is still figuring out certain packages and ways to fit Perkins into the defensive game plan but it has been proven that LSU’s defense is better when Perkins is on the field. Against Alabama, Perkins was instrumental in slowing down Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with his pressure and athleticism in the middle of the field.
The impact of Perkins is essential for the Tigers success and with him on the field there is no doubt that he plays a giant role.