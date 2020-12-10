With the start of the NBA season just a few weeks away, the recent influx of COVID-19 cases in the United States could pose a rough kick-off to the season.
For the 2020 NBA Playoffs, the NBA put in effect the bubble, which worked great, having minimal outbreaks of the virus. Moving into the 2021 season, the NBA is taking a different approach allowing fans back into the arenas. The question is, will an in person 2021 season be the downfall of the NBA?
Currently the NBA is planning to have a normal season with little to no fans similar to the NFL. Players will undergo daily COVID-19 testing, in hopes of stopping any outbreaks. The schedule has also been shortened from 82 games to 72.
The NBA pushed the season start date from January to December exhibiting even more carelessness for the players well-being. This decision was made in an attempt to put the schedule back on the correct timeline for future seasons.
Commissioner Adam Silver believes the moves he is making will be beneficial for owners and players alike. Little does he know that he could be setting his organizations up for a mid-season melt down.
The NFL has made their season semi-successful due to the fact of teams only playing 1 game a week in large stadiums. NBA games are held in arenas that hardly compare in size to an NFL stadium. Teams also play around 2-3 games a week. Even with a small amount of fans attending games, It still leaves much room for error with protecting players, fans and coaches.