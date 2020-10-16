Five weeks through the NFL season, players continue to fall into the dark abyss of injury.
This past week, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had one of the most gruesome on-field injuries witnessed in many years. Prescott snapping his ankle in two and having to be carted off the field left him and his teammates in shambles.
The list goes on and on with major NFL superstars forced to the sidelines with injuries. Saquon Barkley, Michael Thomas, Christian Mccaffery and many more have been bitten by the injury bug so far this season.
The question remains: was it a good idea to force the NFL to have a season with limited training camp and no preseason?
2020 has been a record setting season for injuries. The only logical explanation would be that NFL players had no on the field reps due to the preseason being cancelled for COVID-19 precautions.
Many assumed the 2020-2021 season would be infested with COVID-19 outbreaks forcing multiple players to sit out games. While that has been somewhat the case, injuries have taken the cake for being the main reason for players missing significant time.
Now the finger is pointed at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. By him carelessly throwing his players onto the field does it show his lack of compassion for the guys well being? The harsh truth is that in the NFL, money is the motivator, not the players health.
In the offseason the only thing that crossed Goodell’s mind was how much money he would lose if he decided to bring the 2020-2021 season to a halt. Now for money reasons, players such as Prescott are unsure if they will have a spot on an NFL roster once they are healthy enough to play again.
The league is not even halfway through the season, and countless injuries have occurred. It makes one think how many season or career-ending injuries will it take for Goodell to realize it's time to shut the season down?