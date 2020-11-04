After LSU defeated South Carolina and freshman TJ Finley turned in an impressive performance, Head Coach Ed Orgeron felt the rumblings of a quarterback controversy.
"Everybody's just yearning for it. I can feel it," Orgeron said with a chuckle. "It ain't 'gon be on our part. I can tell you that. Myles is our starting quarterback."
But after Finley struggled in LSU's embarrassing loss to Auburn, a more somber Orgeron doubled down on Brennan.
"Myles is our starting quarterback," he said. "That's clear. If TJ would've had an outstanding game and beat Auburn, then we'd have to discuss things, but Myles is definitely our starting quarterback."
Good things come to those who wait. Waiting is exactly what Brennan did, and he has undoubtedly earned the right to be LSU's starting quarterback when he is healthy.
Against Auburn, Finley threw several off-target throws. He completed only 54% of his passes. He threw two interceptions and fumbled under pressure in the pocket, leading to an Auburn defensive score.
But, Finley did have a great performance against South Carolina. There is no disputing that. He looked comfortable in the pocket and played like a true starter, not a freshman. Finley marched the offense down the field countless times, completing 17-of-21 passes for 265 yards and three total touchdowns in a win versus the Gamecocks.
At the end of the day though, Brennan is not only the more reliable quarterback, but also the most talented. Although the Tigers have started off the year slowly, Brennan has been red hot statistically. He has thrown for 1,112 yards in only three games, which puts him at No. 4 in the SEC for passing yards this season. He has also thrown 11 touchdowns with only three interceptions and is completing 60% of his passes.
In the three games Brennan has played this season, the Tigers' offense has averaged 38 points per game. However, in those three games, the defense has allowed 32 points per game. So, although Brennan is 1-2 as the starter this year, it is less about him and the offense's play, and more about the defense getting torched. Finley did not have this problem against South Carolina because the defense gave up only 24 points, while also adding a defensive and special teams touchdown to help take some of the pressure off the freshman QB.
Obviously, the biggest question mark going forward is Brennan's health. He is still recovering from a torn abdominal muscle, an injury that has been described by many as extremely painful. Until he is fully healthy, Orgeron has made it clear he has no problem starting Finley with confidence. However, when Brennan is fully healthy, Orgeron stated that Brennan is his starting quarterback, as he should be.