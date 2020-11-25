In this July 30, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram heads to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Ingram a restricted free agent, has agreed to a five-year, $158 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, said a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to the Associated Press Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been announced. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool, File)