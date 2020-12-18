Drew Brees is set to make his return against the Kansas City Chiefs after a long awaited four game stretch. Brees is returning in just a few short weeks after suffering 11 fractured ribs and a partially collapsed lung. With the first seed hanging in the balance, this soon of a Brees return could set him up for failure.
On average broken ribs can take 1-2 months to fully heal. Breaking 11 ribs can bode for a longer recovery period. By these estimates, it means that Brees returning after one month of missing playing time will be at his best 50% healed.
The New Orleans Saints other option would be to stick with the Swiss army knife Taysom Hill as play caller. After losing to a mediocre opponent such as the Philadelphia Eagles it seems now the Saints have decided to rush Brees’ healing process.
In the matchup against the Eagles Hill was far from the one to blame for the loss. The Saints defense allowed 246 yards on the ground, while also letting rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts showcase his talents through the air and on the ground in his debut game in the NFL.
Hill is 2-1 as a starter in the NFL and seems to be getting more comfortable week by week. The Saints have already locked up a playoff spot and are now playing for the No. 1 seed to get the first round bye week. If Hill is supposed to be the future of the Saints, then he should be trusted in a big game such as the one against the Chiefs.
The Saints have one of the most talented teams in the league and have high chances of making a deep playoff run. The Saints should let veteran quarterback Drew Brees rest and lick his wounds until the playoffs. Hill would have more time to become acclimated in the starting lineup and prove his worth as a starting quarterback.
Sean Payton has compared Hill to Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young many times. If this comparison is true, Young shined among the stars in big games. Payton should see if his notion bodes true by letting Hill start in the biggest NFC/AFC clash of the season between the Saints and the Chiefs.