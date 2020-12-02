The long-awaited Taysom Hill debut under center finally came on Nov. 22. Many thought Jameis Winston would get the start when Drew Brees went down due to injury, but Sean Payton pulled the wild card out on the NFL with Hill.
Starting a perfect 2-0 as a quarterback in the NFL has made Hill look like he could very well be next in line once Brees is ready to pass the torch.
On the other hand, while two back-to-back wins is impressive, Hill has yet to add a passing touchdown to his stat sheet. The main reason this is concerning is because once a team gets enough film on a one-dimensional player, he becomes easy to stop.
For example, Lamar Jackson was the league MVP in 2019. Now that Jackson has a full season under his belt, that has given the rest of the league enough film on him to game plan. As of week 12, Jackson is nowhere near his stat line from 2019. With only 18 total touchdowns and six interceptions, Jackson has been mediocre at best in his defense of the MVP trophy.
Now, the reason for the Jackson/Hill comparison is because of the similarity of these two players. Both of these quarterbacks have a running back’s demeanor, and a nose for the end zone.
Hill being the big body quarterback he is, wears down the defense like no other at his position. If Quarterback Coach Joe Lombardi can groom Hill into using his arm before his feet, then Saints fans do not expect a depression once Brees hangs up his cleats, rather another Super Bowl brought back to the Big Easy.