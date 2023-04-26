With only two weeks left before the 2023 NFL Draft, it’s always interesting to speculate where certain players will end up going. LSU is one of the most talented college football programs each year, they will have a handful of players being selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here are some spots where some of the top players for LSU could end up.

Kayshon Boutte

Boutte is one of the biggest question marks in the entire draft, with being projected as a first or second-round talent at the beginning of the year but after a less-than-impressive season, nobody knows where he is going to go. It also didn't help that his combine wasn't the greatest either but I believe that there is still potential and talent within Boutte.

I project Boutte becoming a third to fourth-round draft pick and with the right offense, he can become a contributor to a team. A spot I can see him being a good fit for would be the Atlanta Falcons at pick 75.

The Falcons are still very young and although they have Drake London from the previous draft, adding another weapon for projected starter Desmond Ridder would be great. There is also not a lot of pressure for him to become the first option with London and Kyle Pitts already there. Adding him to the slot to the creative offenses behind Arthur Smith will be lethal.

Another team I can see drafting him is the Baltimore Ravens at pick 86. For the longest, the Ravens needed to get weapons for Lamar Jackson.

They did sign Odell Beckham Jr. to one-year deal, but that isn't going to be enough to keep Jackson. Adding someone like Boutte to a very slim receiving core would allow Boutte to have a prominent role and give Jackson another weapon. Boutte is someone I believe can still have a good career despite having a poor combine similar to another LSU wide receiver, Jarvis Landry.

BJ Ojulari

Ojulari was not only one of LSU's best pass rushers all season long but one of the best pass rushers in the country. Ojulari has been projected in the first and second rounds for this upcoming draft and rightfully so. I think one of the best fits for him would be the Kansas City Chiefs at pick 32.

After defensive end Frank Clark and Kansas City parted ways there is now a spot open for a new and young pass rusher and that would be an ideal spot for Ojulari. With George Karlaftis on one end and BJ Ojulari on the other, it would be a strong young edge core for years to come.

It also allows him not to be the only pass rusher on the team he’d be able to use Karlaftis as someone who would take the pressure off not focusing just on one side.

Another team who is in desperate need of a pass rusher is the Los Angeles Rams. On paper, the only notable pass rusher they have is Aaron Donald who is also getting up there in age but still holds a dominant presence per usual.

However, the supporting cast is not there. Similar to what happened with Frank Clark and the Chiefs, Leonard Floyd and the Rams have also decided to part ways leaving a spot open for another edge and someone who would fit perfectly would be Ojulari.

I can see the Rams refilling that spot at pick 36 and upgrading their much need defensive line allows them to shift their focus to another rusher like teams would do with Floyd.

Mekhi Garner

Garner played extremely well in his first and only season at LSU after transferring from Louisiana-Lafayette. Garner proved that he could be a starting cornerback at LSU. Being 6-foot-2 and 217-pounds, he was able to take some of the team's best receivers away this season.

There wasn't a lot of buzz for Garner at the beginning of the season but after playing with LSU he has built up some draft stock and has an opportunity to be a gem in this year's draft.

The first team that can use cornerback depth would be the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have two young corners, Marco Wilson and Rashad Fenton, who were solid options but besides them, they aren't deep in their defensive back core.

The NFL is full of multiple defensive back sets and injuries meaning you have to carry around 5-7 on a roster. The Cardinals need depth and I think Mekhi Garner would be a perfect fit for them.

They have the two guys who like but having that third guy who can play slot and matchup well is huge. Garner is more of an outside corner so they could switch around if they want to but having a lanky corner who can guard tight ends and wide receivers is very nice for a team and I think with the lack of depth on the Cardinals he goes there with the 168th pick in the draft.

I can also see him going to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth round with the 127th pick. The Jaguars struggled to defend the pass although they do have Tyson Campbell and Darious Williams who played well for them, after letting go of Shaquille Griffin, putting them in need of depth.

Tre Herndon was their nickel and third corner but I think if you add Garner to the team the Jaguars can be better defensively.

Garner still has some work to get done and will need to be developed, but adding that length would make bolster any defense. Garner is also versatile as he can play safety if need be for a team.

In dime or quarter packages where there are 5-6 defensive backs on the field at once I think Garner will be able to shine for a team.