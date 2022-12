In 2018, Sports Illustrated released a preseason poll that projected every team's ranking from first to last, using factors such as returning production, multi-season trajectory and notable newcomers to do so. Of LSU’s 13 games in its non-conference schedule, it faced one team in the top-25, five teams in the top-100 and 10 teams in the top-150.

It wasn’t the most difficult schedule in the country by any means, but it provided the Tigers with much better early season prep than in 2022, where they faced just three teams in the top-150 (No. 64 Kansas State, No. 90 Wake and No. 118 Akron).

Finding a balance between making a non-conference schedule too easy or too difficult is a challenge, but I find it hard to believe this was the best LSU could do. I know this roster was pieced together at the last possible minute, and it’s fine to want to ease the players into the season while the team gains chemistry and confidence. But there’s a difference between slowly introducing harder opponents as a team gets accustomed, and... not doing so.

LSU still began 2018 with one of its easier opponents in Southeastern Louisiana (No. 190) before its schedule steadily increased in difficulty heading into its pinnacle non-conference game against No. 14 Florida State, where it lost in overtime. Its remaining schedule didn’t offer many breaks, resulting in three losses for the Tigers by the time their conference schedule began.

But the thing about college basketball that separates it from football is that it’s okay for a team to drop a few games early on, as long as it learns from its mistakes and adjusts accordingly.

They temporarily dropped out of the rankings after starting the season at No. 23, but in return, they added strong wins to their tournament resume against Furman and Saint Mary’s, along with close losses to eventual high-seeded NCAA Tournament teams in Florida State and Houston. And more importantly, better competition meant better preparation for conference play.

LSU started its conference schedule on a tear, winning seven straight games and 11 of its first 12 SEC contests, including a huge victory over then-No. 5 Kentucky. It finished as regular-season SEC champions, dropping just two conference games and adding another top-five victory over Tennessee.

I’m not saying that wouldn’t have happened if its non-conference schedule was easier, but it did seem to help the Tigers to improve at a quicker pace. Bad losses like the one suffered against Oklahoma State were virtually non-existent throughout the rest of the season and they beat teams that were arguably on the same level or better than Florida State and Houston in Kentucky, Tennessee and Auburn. And despite a few blowouts given out in non-conference games, its average point differential and points per game in each schedule went as follows:

Average point differential (non-conference): +10.7

Average point differential (SEC): +7.3

Average points per game (non-conference): 80.7

Average points per game (SEC): 82.3

Considering the outliers and overall uptick in competition, that’s an insane stat line that represents just how much this team improved throughout the season. With the same level of competition LSU had to start 2022, I imagine this team starts SEC play slower, taking time to gain the same level of confidence it had from the start of it originally, which could have resulted in more losses and a lower seeding come tournament time.

As I mentioned earlier, I’m aware of the difference between the situations in 2018 and 2022. In 2018, Will Wade added the most talented class of his LSU career to a group filled with experience, building a team with much higher expectations than its current one. At the same time, McMahon has built a roster that sports NCAA Tournament potential, displayed by the occasions in which LSU has actually faced decent competition.

Against Kansas State and Wake Forest, two teams that currently rank in or near the top-50 in strength-of-record and BPI, the Tigers fought two tight battles, losing to the Wildcats in the final moments of the game and defeating the Demon Deacons. It had flaws just like the 2018 team did, but similarly illustrated that it could matchup with solid competition despite that.

The problem is it has had zero chance to fix those flaws against that same level of competition and has struggled to fix them against competition far below it as well.

Against Kansas State, a near six-minute scoring drought allowed the Wildcats to get back in the game and the Tigers committed 17 turnovers and shot 50-percent from the free throw line. Three weeks later, LSU allowed North Carolina Central to cut its lead to four by making four field goals in the first nine minutes of the second half, a game where the Tigers again struggled from the line. It also committed 16 turnovers against East Tennessee State in its most recent outing, only defeating the 4-9 mid-major school by four points.

If it doesn’t have the chance to alleviate its flaws against Quad I and Quad II teams and struggles to do the same against Quad III and Quad IV, how is it supposed to effectively compete in a conference filled with Quad I and II teams?

In 2018, early flaws for the Tigers included three-point defense and their performances in the second half, flaws most notable in their loss to Oklahoma State. They entered the second half trailing by five and immediately surrendered a 15-2 run to increase their deficit to 18, which eventually climbed to an insurmountable 23. The Cowboys shot 50% from three in that game, as LSU struggled to get out the bottom tier of the nation in three-point defense.

A few games later, LSU went into the second half against Houston with a 10-point lead, which climbed to 15 before the Cougars effectively clawed back over the next eight minutes of game time. In the two games following that, games that featured tight first halves against respectable teams in Saint Mary’s and Furman respectively, it scored 49 and 44 in the second half and did well enough against the three to keep it from being a problem. It even held Furman to under 30% on 31 attempts, which was huge in it obtaining the win.

The Tigers didn’t drop a game they were leading in at the end of the first half until the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament and decreased the three-point percentage they were giving up by over four percent between the Oklahoma State game and the end of the season.

While LSU could effectively fix its flaws throughout SEC play, it’s definitely going to take time, and the transition from playing teams that multiple range from No. 150 to No. 350 in BPI to some of the best teams in the country is bound to produce more losses than wins. That disadvantage is a huge problem, but it isn’t one that’s impossible to fix.