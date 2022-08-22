After two promising seasons as a part of LSU’s running back committees in 2019 and 2020, John Emery Jr. was expected to develop further heading into his junior season. That changed right before the team’s opening game against UCLA, when the back was declared academically ineligible.

He was expected to improve on an impressive sophomore season, which saw the back lead LSU in yards per carry (with a minimum of 40 carries) with five yards per carry. Some analysts even predicted that his junior season would be his breakout.



Instead, it was fellow committee leader Tyrion Davis-Price who did so, contributing a thousand-yard season and finishing five of his last six contests with 80 rushing yards or more. Freshman Corey Kiner handled most of the backup work, but his impact decreased as Davis-Price flourished.

With both backs gone and Emery seemingly in good academic standing, it felt like 2022 was going to be his year. Even with the acquisition of Noah Cain in January, Emery still had a very realistic chance of leading the backfield and showcasing that five-star potential fans have been anticipating.

But this chance partially depends on how the backfield looks in LSU’s first couple of games. Those matchups will be heavily analyzed by the LSU coaching staff and adjusted accordingly based on who performs up to their expectations.

With Emery suspended for the first two games, the rest of the running back room has a great chance to impress the coaching staff enough to garner a bigger role, albeit with a strict time limit.

Noah Cain and Armoni Goodwin will headline the backfield for the Tigers against Florida State, with Josh Williams likely to be involved in more snaps as well. While it’s unclear how the carries will be split between the backs, I suspect Cain will be granted the edge in carries against the Seminoles.

A strong showing there could warrant an increased workload, thereby diminishing Emery’s role.

Cain struggled during his junior season, failing to bounce back after a devastating leg injury in 2020. But while it’s fair to be skeptical, there’s also reason to believe he’ll have success.

Head coach Brian Kelly believes the back could return to form this season, citing his physicality and confidence as promising aspects Cain has displayed through his progression during the offseason. Those aspects are huge reasons why he was so successful as a freshman, especially when it came to finding the endzone in goal-to-go situations.

After suffering an injury of that magnitude, it isn’t unreasonable to assume that it could take a while to bounce back, both physically and mentally. Cain discussed the impact the injury had on his 2021 season early on in camp, describing running the ball as uncomfortable throughout his sophomore year.

“It didn’t heal as fast as I would have wanted it to,” Cain mentioned. “But it’s been a great offseason, just getting back to myself mentally and physically.”

But there is a clear reason to be unsure of this scenario. Though Cain has impressed throughout camp, the LSU coaching staff has stuck to their guns regarding the committee.

“Leonard Fournette is not in that backfield,” Kelly said. “We don’t have that marquee guy, but all of them complement each other very well.”

So, while Cain could receive an increased workload, it’s unlikely that it would be enough to impress. It’s going to depend on whether he can prove that there’s more to his game than his physicality. He claims there is, but that remains to be seen.

The more likely scenario that would impact Emery’s role is simple: the committee moves up.

Cain’s physicality paired with Armoni Goodwin’s speed makes for an intriguing duo. If this pair's performance impresses against Florida State, their roles as leading backs for the team could be solidified.



Emery’s return would temporarily complicate things, but if he can’t impress from the get-go, it could be too late. In that instance, it wouldn’t be a surprise if that marked the end of his career with LSU, though that is purely speculative.

Last season, Jontre Kirklin faced a similar scenario when he was suspended for the first few games of the season. After impressing considerably in the spring game and being slated as one of the leading receivers behind Kayshon Boutte heading into the season, the wide receiver room flourished in his absence and by the time he was marked as eligible, he never re-established his role.