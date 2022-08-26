LSU looks to start their season strong after acquiring a healthy number of transfers over the summer, including the signing of junior quarterback Jayden Daniels from Arizona State.

In a surprising turn, Myles Brennan, who was suspected to be LSU’s starting quarterback this year, stepped away from football following the news he lost his starting role.

This begs the question: who deserves to start Sept. 4 against FSU?

The list is long and talented, with LSU’s roster including Garrett Nussmeier, transfer Jayden Daniels and five-star freshman Walker Howard. Many Tiger fans want Nussmeier to be named the starter, however all the signs point to former Arizona State quarterback, Daniels, for the role.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound California native is a dual threat quarterback with over two seasons of experience as a starter. He posted strong numbers his freshman season, including big wins against No. 15 California and No. 18 Michigan State. In the same year, he had an extremely impressive game against No. 6 Oregon, racking up over 400 passing yards, three touchdowns and a 206.8 passer rating.

Daniels proved his ability against strong, top-25 teams in multiple seasons, and showed he can make an impact in college football. He’s mobile in the backfield, giving him the ability to hurt defenses both as a runner and a passer.

Arizona State’s offense was run heavy under Head Coach Herm Edwards, limiting Daniels' role at times. Now, with the full backing of Brian Kelly and a talented receiving group, Jayden Daniels would be the best option for the starting role against Florida State.

The main problem fans have with Daniels is his experience in SEC football. Arizona State plays in the PAC-12, and many people think Daniels won’t be able to succeed against bigger and faster SEC defenses. His ability to perform against top-25 ranked teams doesn’t seem to be sufficient enough for many LSU fans, and their loyalty resides with Garrett Nussmeier.

Nussmeier makes a strong case, but he lacks the proper college football experience Daniels has from Arizona State. Nussmeier has a good ability to scramble in the backfield, but he is not nearly as dangerous on the run as Daniels.

Freshman Walker Howard is showing signs of star potential, but with Daniels transferring in June, his chances to start have diminished. He will be a great option for LSU in the future, but for now, Jayden Daniels deserves to kick off LSU’s season as the starter.