Today

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 84F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.