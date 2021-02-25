The New Orleans Saints' superstar wide receiver Michael Thomas sunk to an all-time low during the Saints 2020 campaign. Thomas’ season was plagued with injuries, along with off-field issues. The Saints' wideout posted a quote via Instagram on Feb. 21 acknowledging his miscues and looking forward to continuing his winning ways in 2021.
“I can honestly say I deserved every L I took,” the quote said. “I got too comfortable with a lot of things and people. It all backfired on me, BUT I’m back at it now and it’s all understood.”
Thomas was sidelined for the majority of the season with a high-ankle sprain. When he made his return later in the year, he was mostly held to a minimum by opposing defenses. In the Divisional Round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thomas went the entire contest without a single reception.
Thomas later came out and said that he was still dealing with lingering injuries in the playoff loss, contributing to his subpar performance. Fans and analysts alike have criticized Thomas for being “soft” this past season. The reality of it all is that Thomas has proven that he is a top-tier wideout in the NFL, and one down year can not take away the accolades he has accumulated in his short time in the league.
Thomas holds the NFL record for most receptions by any player through their first four seasons. The two key words in that sentence are “any player.” Out of all the star-studded wide receivers that have graced the NFL, Thomas stands among them all with the most receptions through four seasons.
For all the naysayers who think Thomas is “soft” or is “not hungry to compete,” remember what he has done in his four seasons before 2020. Thomas' acknowledging his wrongdoings in 2020 shows his maturity and willingness to be better. No. 13 has something to prove in 2021, and anyone in his way will feel the wrath of a hungry Thomas this coming year.