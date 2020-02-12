When a freight train comes down the tracks, most sane people stay out of the way.
When it comes to the NBA, most people haven’t figured out that Zion Williamson is the train and everyone needs to stay off his track. Williamson is the young star the NBA has been lacking in recent seasons.
Sure, it took him three quarters in his opening game against the San Antonio Spurs to figure out the pace of the professional game, but he eventually found it with four straight 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter. .
In every game since then, he has shown a developed side of his game from rebounding, passing, dribbling and, most excitingly, jamming.
Since he’s dunked once. He can’t stop getting to the rim through alley-oops, post-up moves and the like.
Just like Zion, the fans cannot get enough.
This 19-year-old has revived the belief in the Pelicans seemingly overnight, and he is just hitting his stride.
Williamson looks to be a different brand of player. Even when he struggled against the best player in the league in Giannis Antetokounmpo, you always thought that if he had the ball, then the game was never truly lost.
A feeling that has not been felt in the Pelicans organization since Chris Paul. Yes, I know who I am not mentioning in this conversation.
While he is not perfect, Williamson has been exactly what the Pelicans needed when they drafted him: a savior.
The game against the Portland Trailblazers on Feb. 11 showed exactly what kind of caliber he is capable of.
Williamson scored a career high 31 points while grabbing nine rebounds, dishing five assists, and hit 11-of-14 free throws.
He only played 27 minutes and beat a western contender in the Portland Trailblazers with the hottest player in the NBA, Damian Lillard.
He’s not simply a superstar, he gives the city hope through his constant effort and energy.
Two things that you simply have to watch to believe.
Yet, it seems that every fan does not need to be reminded to watch the Pelicans this season; a quality that also has not been seen since the Chris Paul days.
The factor that it all comes down to: the man loves to play the game.
Whether he’s wobbling down the court or slamming home a dunk over Trevor Ariza, the kid has the same exact smile on his face and it's contagious.
If you have lost faith in the NBA for its countless years of seeing LeBron James with his teams against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, look no further than this Pelicans team.
Zion leads the effort but everyone follows his lead without him saying a word.
And if you have been a lifelong NBA fan, look no further than Williamson as he leads his team to victory.
There has never been quite an athlete like this man since James came out of high school. Yes, he will probably not be close to the shooter James was, but it simply does not matter.
I urge you, if you are a fan of the NBA or not, to watch this 19-year-old kid act like one on the NBA floor. The odds are he will do something that you have never seen before every single night.
And, most importantly, he wants to win and has proven that he can be the catalyst to do so.
The tracks are set in place and who knows, maybe this train will lead the barren New Orleans franchise to water.
All we know for sure is, if you do not get out of his way, all fans are in for a treat.