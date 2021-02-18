New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has taken the NBA by storm. From his epic shot blocking, to his rim breaking dunks, Williamson has proved that he will have a top spot in the NBA for years to come.
The prodigal son out of Duke University had a mountain of pressure on his shoulders entering the professional stage. Through 51 games Williamson has averaged 23 points per contest, while being the first teenager to have at least 20 points in 13 consecutive games.
Entering the league at 19 years old, playing against veteran tier players and still averaging above 20 points a night is eye popping enough. Not to mention that when the Pelicans drafted him he was labeled the face of the franchise as a teenager.
Now at 20 years old, analysts and commentators alike have brought up the possibility of Williamson surpassing the likes of Michael Jordan and Lebron James as the “G.O.A.T.” someday.
Williamson scored 20-plus points in 31 of his first 40 career games. The only other player to have more in his first 40 games was Jordan.
If anyone hears the name “Zion,” the first person that comes to mind is the 6-foot-7, 285 pound forward from North Carolina. Being on a first name basis world-wide is the first step of greatness -- Lebron, Michael, Kareem, Kobe -- these men just need their first name uttered, and that is enough for the average sports fan to know who is being referenced.
The Pelicans squad as a whole has a long way to go before seeing success. As for Williamson, he is on the right path to seeing his jersey hanging in the rafters by the end of his career.