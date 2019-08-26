The LSU Tigers 2019 football season kicks off on August 31 at Tiger Stadium where the Tigers will square off against the Georgia Southern Eagles. With five days until kickoff (August 26), each day The Reveille Sports Staff will give a brief bio on a former and current Tiger who wore the jersey number equal to the number of days left before kickoff.

5 days left

The current No. 5s: Kary Vincent Jr. CB, Devonta Lee WR

Both junior cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. and freshman receiver Devonta Lee have the chance to make a big impact on their respective sides of the ball, with Vincent Jr. being the starting nickel corner and Lee proving to be a legitimate red zone target in the passing game.

Vincent Jr. played most of his snaps in 2018 as the nickel, but also filled in at cornerback numerous times and proved his mettle at that position as well. If senior Kristian Fulton or freshmen Derek Stingley Jr. were to go down with an injury, expect Vincent Jr. to be their replacement.

Lee has impressed throughout the fall camp, with his fellow receivers continually commenting on Lee's ability to make difficult catches in the end zone. Junior receiver Justin Jefferson noted Lee made a catch during a red zone drill reaching over the helmet of a defensive back for a touchdown.

The former No. 5: Derrius Guice, RB

A player who needs no introduction, former Tiger running back Derrius Guice continued the trend of having a workhorse in the backfield set by the likes of Leonard Fournette, Jeremy Hill, Spencer Ware, Jacob Hester and Joseph Addai, just to name a few. Guice exploded onto the scene his sophomore year, averaging an absurd 7.6 yards per carry, finishing the season with 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns. His junior season, while slightly less productive was still a good one, as Guice was second-team All-SEC and still averaged over five yards per carry and rushed for 1,251 yards and 11 touchdowns.

6 days left

The current No. 6s: Jacob Phillips LB, Terrace Marshall Jr. WR

Yet another tandem of players comes up where a clear cut choice couldn't be made, so both sophomore receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. and junior linebacker Jacob Phillips will make the countdown.

While both Phillips and Marshall Jr. are set to be heavy contributors at their respective position this season, Phillips had a bigger impact in 2018, making 11 starts and racking up 87 total tackles, three pass deflections and an interception returned for a touchdown. Phillips is expected to be starting at inside linebacker which on its own merits notice as LSU's linebacking corps is as talented as any in the country.

Marshall Jr. went into his freshman season as the highest rated recruit in the Tigers 2018 class, and the No. 2 rated wide receiver in the country, putting pretty lofty expectations on his shoulders. Marshall Jr. certainly didn't achieve equally to those expectations, but showed flashes throughout the season evidencing why he was so highly rated. If Marshall Jr. can make those flashes occur on a regular basis, he'll undoubtedly be one of senior quarterback Joe Burrow's top targets.

The former No. 6: Rohan Davey, QB

Despite only starting one full season for the Tigers in 2001, quarterback Rohan Davey had one of the better single seasons an LSU quarterback has had maybe ever. Davey currently holds the record for the most passing yards in a single season with 3,347 yards, and also tossed 18 TD's for a QB rating of 146.5.

Davey went on to become a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots as the backup to Tom Brady.

7 days left

The current No. 7: Grant Delpit, S

Perhaps the easiest choice for LSU coach Ed Orgeron this year was deciding who would wear the coveted No. 7 jersey, as junior safety Grant Delpit will be one of the top defensive backs in the country and should provide game-changing plays throughout the season. Named to nearly every pre-season All-American list, the hype surrounding Delpit is at a fever pitch, and anything less than an All-American type season would be a disappointment.

The former No. 7's: Patrick Peterson CB, Tyrann Mathieu CB, Leonard Fournette RB, D.J. Chark WR

Choosing just one player who wore the No. 7 jersey would be a disservice to the other three players who've worn it. It would also be remiss in not mentioned some of the other players to wear the No. 7 before it became a tradition, like Ali Highsmith, who actually wore No. 7 the season prior to Patrick Peterson. Former Tiger linebacker Trev Faulk also wore the No. 7, and was a Butkus award semifinalist in his junior season leading the Tigers in tackles with 119.

The player who started it all, cornerback Patrick Peterson is already recognized as one of the greatest players to wear the purple and gold, and has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL for eight seasons, making the pro bowl in each of them, and a First-team All-Pro in four of them. If there were a king of the No. 7's, it would be hard to choose anyone over Peterson.

While his tumultuous exit from the team put somewhat of a stain on his reputation, cornerback Tyrann Mathieu, aka "The Honey Badger" left an imprint on not only the football program but also Tiger fans that will be remembered for years to come. Mathieu only wore the No. 7 for one season but it was certainly a remarkable one. Mathieu finished the season with 77 tackles, five forced fumbles and two interceptions. Mathieu won the Bednarik award and was a Heisman finalist, the first for LSU since 1977.

Maybe one of the most hype prospects to ever play for LSU, running back Leonard Fournette was given the number before he ever played a down. While the start to his freshman season was somewhat of a letdown, Fournette would go on to become one of the greatest running backs in school history breaking record after record, and did it all in three seasons.

A relative unknown for his first two seasons, wide receiver D.J. Chark took full advantage of the opportunities he received in his junior season, so much so that he was awarded the No. 7 jersey for his senior season. Chark had great chemistry with quarterback Danny Etling, whom he had formed a connection with through the scout team in their first seasons on the team. Chark led LSU in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2017 and was voted to the All-SEC Second team.

The Ultimate Game Changers... pic.twitter.com/5knyj3schm — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 24, 2019

8 days left

The Current No. 8: Patrick Queen, LB

Following a solid finish to his sophomore season, junior linebacker Patrick Queen should be a heavy contributor at the inside linebacker position whether he starts or sophomore Damone Clark gets the nod. Expect to hear Queen's name called very often throughout the season

A former No. 8: Trindon Holliday, RB/KR

While diminutive in size, former kick returner and running back Trindon Holliday had a penchant for making a big impact on games with just one play. Holliday returned two punts and kickoffs for touchdowns in his four-year career at LSU, and proved to be a valuable option on the offensive side of the ball running end-arounds. Holliday ranks 2nd in kickoff return yards (1,806 yds) and 7th in punt return yards (647 yds) on the LSU all-time list.

9 days left

The Current No. 9: Joe Burrow, QB

Heading into the 2019 season, senior quarterback Joe Burrow may have the highest expectations for an LSU quarterback since Zach Mettenberger in his senior season of 2013.

Burrow was named to the Manning and Unitas Award watch lists, the two most prestigious quarterback awards in the NCAA. With Burrow's top four receivers from last season returning, and what looks to be a healthy offensive line, Burrow should be in line for a very productive senior campaign.

A former No. 9: Devery Henderson, WR

Both an NCAA National Champion and Super Bowl champion, former Tiger standout Devery Henderson may be most remembered by LSU fans for being on the receiving end of the "Bluegrass Miracle," but he had a very productive senior season in 2003.

Henderson broke the single-season receiving touchdown record with 11, a record that still remains to this day. Henderson's overall numbers were 53 receptions for 861 yards, second on the team behind LSU great Michael Clayton.

Henderson was then drafted by the New Orleans Saints with the 50th pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. He would form a strong connection with current Saints quarterback Drew Brees and was integral to the Saints Super Bowl XLIV victory with seven catches for 63 yards. Henderson was again a part of history in 2012, when he caught a touchdown pass from Brees marking his 48th straight game with a passing touchdown. Henderson is currently ranked sixth all-time in receiving yards and ninth for games played with the Saints.