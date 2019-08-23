The LSU Tigers 2019 football season kicks of on August 31 at Tiger Stadium where the Tigers will square off against the Georgia Southern Eagles. With nine days until kickoff (August 22), each day The Reveille Sports Staff will give a brief bio on a former and current Tiger who wore the jersey number equal to the number of days left before kickoff.

8 days left

The Current No. 8: Patrick Queen, LB

Following a solid finish to his sophomore season, junior linebacker Patrick Queen should be a heavy contributor at the inside linebacker position whether he starts or sophomore Damone Clark gets the nod. Expect to hear Queen's name called very often throughout the season

A former No. 8: Trindon Holliday, RB/KR

While diminutive in size, former kick returner and running back Trindon Holliday had a penchant for making a big impact on games with just one play. Holliday returned two punts and kickoffs for touchdowns in his four year career at LSU, and proved to be a valuable option on the offensive side of the ball running end-arounds. Holliday ranks 2nd in kickoff return yards (1,806 yds) and 7th in punt return yards (647 yds) on the LSU all-time list.

9 days left

The Current No. 9: Joe Burrow, QB

Heading into the 2019 season, senior quarterback Joe Burrow may have the highest expectations for an LSU quarterback since Zach Mettenberger in his senior season of 2013.

Burrow was named to the Manning and Unitas Award watch lists, the two most prestigious quarterback awards in the NCAA. With Burrow's top four receivers from last season returning, and what looks to be a healthy offensive line, Burrow should be in line for a very productive senior campaign.

A former No. 9: Devery Henderson, WR

Both an NCAA National Champion and Super Bowl champion, former Tiger standout Devery Henderson may be most remembered by LSU fans for being on the receiving end of the "Bluegrass Miracle", but he had a very productive senior season in 2003.

Henderson broke the single-season receiving touchdown record with 11, a record that still remains to this day. Henderson's overall numbers were 53 receptions for 861 yards, second on the team behind LSU great Michael Clayton.

Henderson was then drafted by the New Orleans Saints with the 50th pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. He would form a strong connection with current Saints quarterback Drew Brees and was integral to the Saints Super Bowl XLIV victory with seven catches for 63 yards. Henderson was again a part of history in 2012, when he caught a touchdown pass from Brees marking his 48th straight game with a passing touchdown. Henderson is currently ranked sixth all-time in receiving yards and ninth for games played with the Saints.