NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna passed away in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed after it was first reported by TMZ.
LSU players both current and former from all sports reacted to the news.
Former LSU basketball player Shaquille O'Neal — who played for Dale Brown's Tigers from 1989-92 — played with Bryant for the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996 to 2004.
The two won three consecutive NBA Championships from 2000-02, along with another NBA Finals appearance in 2004.
There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020
Some of My fondest memories of sports growing up were watching Kobe take over games with my dad. Modeled my mentality after him. Thanks for that Kobe. https://t.co/yRbe7mjYCH— Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) January 26, 2020
No way— Skylar Mays (@skylarmays4) January 26, 2020
Can’t stomach this one https://t.co/zr5ZNkpuI0— Skylar Mays (@skylarmays4) January 26, 2020
Please don’t let this be real about Kobe!!😔😔😔 PLEASE DONT— Trendon Watford (@Trendon_2) January 26, 2020
January 26, 2020
I’m hurt forreal. I’m praying for the Bryant family right now. https://t.co/HkotgiZzWX— Breiden Fehoko (@breidenfehoko4) January 26, 2020
Last time i think everyone felt this hurt and impacted by a celebrity passing was the death of Michael Jackson.— Breiden Fehoko (@breidenfehoko4) January 26, 2020