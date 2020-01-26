Kobe-Gianna

FILE - In this July 26, 2018 file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. She was 13. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

 Chris Carlson

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna passed away in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed after it was first reported by TMZ. 

LSU players both current and former from all sports reacted to the news. 

Former LSU basketball player Shaquille O'Neal — who played for Dale Brown's Tigers from 1989-92 — played with Bryant for the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996 to 2004.

The two won three consecutive NBA Championships from 2000-02, along with another NBA Finals appearance in 2004. 

Tags

Load comments