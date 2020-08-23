Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI **HURRICANE MARCO CONTINUES TO APPROACH SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A STORM SURGE WARNING AND HURRICANE WARNING ARE IN EFFECT FOR LOWER JEFFERSON, LOWER LAFOURCHE, LOWER PLAQUEMINES, LOWER ST. BERNARD, AND LOWER TERREBONNE - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING AND HURRICANE WATCH ARE IN EFFECT FOR ASCENSION AND ST. JAMES - A STORM SURGE WARNING AND TROPICAL STORM WARNING ARE IN EFFECT FOR HANCOCK AND HARRISON - A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR AMITE, NORTHERN TANGIPAHOA, PEARL RIVER, PIKE, ST. HELENA, WALTHALL, WASHINGTON, AND WILKINSON - A HURRICANE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ASSUMPTION, UPPER LAFOURCHE, AND UPPER TERREBONNE - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING, STORM SURGE WATCH, AND HURRICANE WATCH ARE IN EFFECT FOR LIVINGSTON, SOUTHERN TANGIPAHOA, ST. CHARLES, ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, ST. TAMMANY, AND UPPER JEFFERSON - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR EAST BATON ROUGE, EAST FELICIANA, IBERVILLE, POINTE COUPEE, WEST BATON ROUGE, AND WEST FELICIANA - A STORM SURGE WARNING, TROPICAL STORM WARNING, AND HURRICANE WATCH ARE IN EFFECT FOR ORLEANS, UPPER PLAQUEMINES, AND UPPER ST. BERNARD - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING AND STORM SURGE WATCH ARE IN EFFECT FOR JACKSON * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 320 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF NEW ORLEANS LA OR ABOUT 330 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF GULFPORT MS OR ABOUT 320 MILES SOUTHEAST OF HOUMA LA - 25.8N 87.8W - STORM INTENSITY 75 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHWEST OR 340 DEGREES AT 13 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ HURRICANE MARCO WILL CONTINUE TO APPROACH THE COAST OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA TONIGHT. MARCO IS EXPECTED TO TURN WEST AND MOVE PARALLEL TO THE LOUISIANA COAST TOMORROW AS A HURRICANE AND THEN GRADUALLY WEAKEN INTO TOMORROW NIGHT AS IT MOVES TOWARD SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS COASTAL SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND PORTIONS OF COASTAL MISSISSIPPI MAINLY WEST OF THE BILOXI AREA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - AREAS OF INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING ACCENTUATED BY WAVES. DAMAGE TO SEVERAL BUILDINGS, MAINLY NEAR THE COAST. - SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ESCAPE ROUTES AND SECONDARY ROADS BECOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE LOW SPOTS. - MAJOR BEACH EROSION WITH HEAVY SURF BREACHING DUNES. STRONG AND NUMEROUS RIP CURRENTS. - MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. SEVERAL SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN UNPROTECTED ANCHORAGES. ALSO, PROTECT AGAINST LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS PORTIONS OF COASTAL MISSISSIPPI MAINLY EAST OF BILOXI AREA AND THE SHORES OF LAKE PONTCHARTRAIN AND LAKE MAUREPAS. * WIND: PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA ALONG AND SOUTH OF THE INTERSTATE 10 CORRIDOR INCLUDING PARTS OF METRO NEW ORLEANS. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING MATERIALS, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. A FEW BUILDINGS EXPERIENCING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES DAMAGED, ESPECIALLY IF UNANCHORED. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS PROJECTILES. - SEVERAL LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SEVERAL FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. A FEW BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES IMPASSABLE. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES, BUT MORE PREVALENT IN AREAS WITH ABOVE GROUND LINES. ALSO, PROTECT AGAINST HAZARDOUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE REMAINDER OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA ALONG AND NORTH OF THE I-10 CORRIDOR AND ACROSS ALL OF SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI. * FLOODING RAIN: PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS COASTAL MISSISSIPPI AND SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MODERATE RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT SEVERAL EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, CANALS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. PROTECT AGAINST LOCALLY HAZARDOUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS SOUTHWEST MISSISSIPPI. * TORNADOES: PROTECT AGAINST A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS PEELED OFF BUILDINGS, CHIMNEYS TOPPLED, MOBILE HOMES PUSHED OFF FOUNDATIONS OR OVERTURNED, LARGE TREE TOPS AND BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF, SHALLOW-ROOTED TREES KNOCKED OVER, MOVING VEHICLES BLOWN OFF ROADS, AND SMALL BOATS PULLED FROM MOORINGS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: LISTEN TO LOCAL OFFICIAL FOR RECOMMENDED PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE EVACUATION. IF ORDERED TO EVACUATE, DO SO IMMEDIATELY. FOR THOSE NOT UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS, ASSESS THE RISK FROM WIND, FALLING TREES, AND FLOODING AT YOUR LOCATION. IF YOU DECIDE TO MOVE, RELOCATE TO A SAFER LOCATION NEARBY. IF YOU DO NOT RELOCATE, HELP KEEP ROADWAYS OPEN FOR THOSE UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS. IF EVACUATING, LEAVE WITH A DESTINATION IN MIND AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO GET THERE. TAKE YOUR EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT. GAS UP YOUR VEHICLE AHEAD OF TIME. IF EVACUATING, FOLLOW DESIGNATED EVACUATION ROUTES. SEEK TRAFFIC INFORMATION ON ROADWAY SIGNS, THE RADIO, AND FROM OFFICIAL SOURCES. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO COMPLETE ALL PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY IN ACCORDANCE WITH YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN. ENSURE YOU ARE IN A SAFE LOCATION BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR POSSIBLE FLOODING. IF HEADING TO A COMMUNITY SHELTER, BECOME FAMILIAR WITH THE SHELTER RULES BEFORE ARRIVAL, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE SPECIAL NEEDS OR HAVE PETS. TAKE ESSENTIAL ITEMS WITH YOU FROM YOUR EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT. FAILURE TO ADEQUATELY SHELTER MAY RESULT IN SERIOUS INJURY OR LOSS OF LIFE. ALWAYS HEED THE ADVICE OF LOCAL OFFICIALS AND COMPLY WITH ANY ORDERS THAT ARE ISSUED. REMEMBER, DURING THE STORM 9 1 1 EMERGENCY SERVICES MAY NOT BE ABLE TO IMMEDIATELY RESPOND IF CONDITIONS ARE UNSAFE. THIS SHOULD BE A BIG FACTOR IN YOUR DECISION MAKING. KEEP CELL PHONES WELL CHARGED. CELL PHONE CHARGERS FOR AUTOMOBILES CAN BE HELPFUL, BUT BE AWARE OF YOUR RISK FOR DEADLY CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING IF YOUR CAR IS LEFT IDLING IN A GARAGE OR OTHER POORLY VENTILATED AREA. STORM SURGE IS THE LEADING KILLER ASSOCIATED WITH TROPICAL STORMS AND HURRICANES! MAKE SURE YOU ARE IN A SAFE AREA AWAY FROM THE SURGE ZONE. EVEN IF YOU ARE NOT IN A SURGE-PRONE AREA, YOU COULD FIND YOURSELF CUTOFF BY FLOOD WATERS DURING AND AFTER THE STORM. HEED EVACUATION ORDERS ISSUED BY THE LOCAL AUTHORITIES. RAPIDLY RISING FLOOD WATERS ARE DEADLY. IF YOU ARE IN A FLOOD-PRONE AREA, CONSIDER MOVING TO HIGHER GROUND. NEVER DRIVE THROUGH A FLOODED ROADWAY. REMEMBER, TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN! IF A TORNADO WARNING IS ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA, BE READY TO SHELTER QUICKLY, PREFERABLY AWAY FROM WINDOWS AND IN AN INTERIOR ROOM NOT PRONE TO FLOODING. IF DRIVING, SCAN THE ROADSIDE FOR QUICK SHELTER OPTIONS. IF IN A PLACE THAT IS VULNERABLE TO HIGH WIND, SUCH AS NEAR LARGE TREES, A MANUFACTURED HOME, UPPER FLOORS OF A HIGH-RISE BUILDING, OR ON A BOAT, CONSIDER MOVING TO A SAFER SHELTER BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR FLOODING. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. BE READY TO ADAPT TO POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. ENSURE YOU HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE WEATHER WARNINGS. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEW ORLEANS LA AROUND 11 PM CDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.