Distance runner Davis Bove broke his own school record in the mile with a personal best time of 3:56.38 at the Music City Challenge at the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility on Friday.
Bove broke the LSU school record only 15 minutes from where he grew up as a child in Franklin, Tennessee. Bove ran 3:56.38 and finished seventh in the event that was one of the fastest in collegiate history. His previous school record of 3:57.49 came on the same track almost a year to the date on February 12, 2021. Davis Bove clocked his second personal best in as many days with a career-best time of 7:55.95 in the 3,000-meter run to place fourth in the event. The time moves him into the No. 2 spot in LSU history.
Alicia Stamey was very productive in the women's mile as she ran a personal best time of 4:46.37 to place 14th. The time of 4:46.37 by Stamey rates as the 10th fastest in LSU history.
Eric Coston finished 27th in the men’s mile with a season-best of 4:08.70, and Adam Wise placed 51st with a 4:14.97. In the women’s mile, Sara Funderburk took 30th with a time of 4:54.35, and Callie Hardy went below five minutes for the first time in her life with a personal best of 4:58.14.
The duo of Jackson Martingayle (14:44.21/26th) and Will Dart (14:49.07/PR/32nd) closed out day one of action at the Music City Challenge for the Tigers in the 5,000 meters.
LSU distance runner Katy-Ann McDonald ran a career best indoor time of 2:03.73 on Saturday at the Music City Challenge to finish third in the event at the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility.
The time for McDonald assures her a spot in the NCAA Indoor Championships in the 800 meters and it moves her up from No. 9 in LSU history to No. 6. It also ranks as the fifth fastest time in the NCAA this year.
Alicia Stamey became LSU’s third fastest runner in the 3,000 meters in program history with a personal best time of 9:32.69 just a day after notching a LSU top-10 time in the mile. Addison Stevenson ran a personal best of 9:49.24 in the 3,000 meters to rank No. 7 in LSU history. Stamey placed 14th and Stevenson finished 24th. DoriaMartingayle clocked a 10:17.58 in the event as well to register a personal best.
Adam Wise (1:55.08) and Sara Funderburk (2:13.19) both ran personal best times in the 800 meters. Funderburk finished 16th and Wise placed 34th. Eric Coston placed 19th in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 8:15.15 while Dyllon Nimmer took 13th in the 800 meters with a readout of 1:52.85.