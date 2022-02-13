Distance runner Davis Bove broke his own school record in the mile with a personal best time of 3:56.38 at the Music City Challenge at the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility on Friday.
Bove broke the LSU school record only 15 minutes from where he grew up as a child in Franklin, Tennessee. Bove ran 3:56.38 and finished seventh in the event that was one of the fastest in collegiate history. His previous school record of 3:57.49 came on the same track almost a year to the date on February 12, 2021. Davis Bove clocked his second personal best in as many days with a career-best time of 7:55.95 in the 3,000-meter run to place fourth in the event. The time moves him into the No. 2 spot in LSU history.
Alicia Stamey was very productive in the women's mile as she ran a personal best time of 4:46.37 to place 14th. The time of 4:46.37 by Stamey ranks as the 10th fastest in LSU history.
Eric Coston finished 27th in the men’s mile with a season-best of 4:08.70, and Adam Wise placed 51st with a 4:14.97. In the women’s mile, Sara Funderburk took 30th with a time of 4:54.35, and Callie Hardy went below five minutes for the first time in her life with a personal best of 4:58.14.
The duo of Jackson Martingayle (14:44.21/26th) and Will Dart (14:49.07/PR/32nd) closed out day one of action at the Music City Challenge for the Tigers in the 5,000 meters.
LSU distance runner Katy-Ann McDonald ran a career best indoor time of 2:03.73 on Saturday at the Music City Challenge to finish third in the event at the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility.
The time for McDonald assures her a spot in the NCAA Indoor Championships in the 800 meters and it moves her up from No. 9 in LSU history to No. 6.
Stamey became LSU’s third fastest runner in the 3,000 meters in program history with a personal best time of 9:32.69 just a day after notching a LSU top-10 time in the mile. Addison Stevenson ran a personal best of 9:49.24 in the 3,000 meters to rank No. 7 in LSU history. Stamey placed 14th and Stevenson finished 24th. Doria Martingayle clocked a 10:17.58 in the event as well to register a personal best.
Adam Wise (1:55.08) and Sara Funderburk (2:13.19) both ran personal best times in the 800 meters. Funderburk finished 16th and Wise placed 34th. Eric Coston placed 19th in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 8:15.15 while Dyllon Nimmer took 13th in the 800 meters with a readout of 1:52.85.