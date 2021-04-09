On Friday afternoon, Junior Darius Days became the third player to enter the 2021 Draft. Days posted his letter on his Instagram account and signed it "Forever LSU Boot Up!"
The 6-foot, 7-inch forward from Raleigh, Florida, finished his third year with 571 rebounds, becoming the 40th player to record 500 LSU career rebounds.
LSU junior Javonte Smart announced on his Instagram page on Thursday afternoon that he has decided to enter the 2021 NBA Draft and will sign on with an agent.
The native of Baton Rouge started his letter, " First I want to thank God for the many blessings upon me!," Smart posted. "To the LSU coaches, managers, and teammates (brothers), I thank you for an amazing three years."
The LSU point guard finished the final of his three seasons with the Tigers averaging 16 points per game and scoring 20 points or more in eight games. The standout had arguably his best overall game in his final matchup against Michigan in the NCAA Tournament scoring 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Smart's announcement follows fellow teammate Trendon Watford's decision to enter the 2021 NBA Draft on Wednesday via twitter.
Watford said: "Thank you for embracing a kid from Birmingham, Alabama, as one of your own. It's been an honor to wear the purple and gold. These past two years have been a complete joy."
FOREVER LSU.💜 #RipUncKidd pic.twitter.com/Qtxs7pIXYf— Trendon Watford (@Trendon_2) April 7, 2021
Watford started 58-of-59 career games over two seasons and had nine games of 20 points or more this season, highlighted by a career high of 30 points in the SEC Championship game against Alabama (3/14) when he made 13 field goals with eight rebounds and two assists. He finished his two years at LSU with 878 points, a 14.9 average, and 431 rebounds (7.3 average).
Watford signed off his letter saying "[entering the NBA draft] This has been a lifelong dream of mine."