LSU was ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll earlier in the week for the first time this season thanks in large part to their 19th overall ranked defense. To put this statistic into perspective, out of 131 Division I FBS defenses, LSU’s sits inside the top 20 through five games based on yards given up. Even without star defensive lineman Maason Smith, former Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach and now LSU defensive coordinator Matt House has the Tigers’ defense looking scary to start the season.

Some argue that LSU's defensive numbers are inflated due to inferior competition against Southern and New Mexico. Although LSU has not faced its toughest opponents yet this season, this year’s defense is the first to pitch a shutout win on a since 2018 and is keeping its offense in the game despite multiple new starters.

There was plenty of hype surrounding the new, highly recruited transfer defensive backs in the offseason, but the best unit on LSU’s team has been its defensive front seven including linebackers Harold Perkins Jr., Greg Penn III., West Weeks., Micah Baskerville and defensive linemen Mehki Wingo, Jaquelin Roy and BJ Olujari. Defensive backs Greg Brooks Jr. and Mehki Garner have been solid additions and safety Jay Ward is building on his respectable junior season.

Matt House and LSU’s defense had their first SEC test on the road this Saturday against Auburn and came away with four turnovers and a second half shutout. Auburn got off to a hot start in the first half and had the ball up 17-0, Olujari gave new life to LSU when he forced a fumble that was scooped up by Ward and returned for a touchdown. Perkins and Brooks both caught second half interceptions that sealed the comeback.

In its first two SEC games, LSU has allowed a combined 33 points to opposing offenses. Ward was named SEC defensive player of the week against Mississippi State and Olujari was named SEC defensive lineman of the week for the second time in two SEC matchups. The Tigers’ defense will face their toughest test yet this weekend when the Volunteers bring their No. 1 ranked offense into Death Valley.

Defensive back Sevyn Banks is likely out for at least six weeks following a scary neck injury that occurred in the Auburn game and Major Burns will be out for at least another two weeks. Cornerbacks Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Garner and Colby Richardson will need to step up for LSU to have a chance against Tennessee with a depleted defensive back group.