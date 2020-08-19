Two former LSU students told USA Today that former star running back Derrius Guice raped them months apart during his freshman year at the school.

USA Today investigated the claims, finding that the allegations were brought to at least two coaches, an athletics administrator and a nurse. The school did not launch an investigation into either incident, the report found.

In a statement Guice's attorney denied all allegations.

"At no time were allegations of physical or sexual assault brought against Derrius during his years as a student athlete at LSU," the statement read. "To bring up such assertions only after the Virginia charges were initiated certainly calls into question the credibility, nature and timing of what is being alleged years later.

"Such speculation and innuendo should not be the basis for Derrius to be required to make any comment at all," the attorney added. "But he wants to be absolutely clear. The allegations in this story are just that and have no basis in fact."

Neither women reported the assaults to LSUPD or BRPD, which is common for victims of sexual assault.

Guice was recently released from the Washington Football Team after he was arrested on domestic violence charges on Aug. 7. The Washington Post reported he was arrested on one count of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property. According to court records, Guice strangled his girlfriend until she lost consciousness in one of three assaults.

LSU did not answer USA Today's pointed questions, instead releasing a statement.

“LSU and LSU Athletics take all accusations of sexual assault with the utmost seriousness. Formal complaints are promptly and fully investigated and the rights and privacy of students are protected as stipulated by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. Complainants are also strongly encouraged to report the offense to law enforcement and are provided information on health care, counseling and supportive measures available.”

Read the full USA Today report here.