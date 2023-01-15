Sunday afternoon was a testament to how LSU women’s basketball seemed to have been resurrected in the past year.

The afternoon was certainly one that cemented itself in program history with the unveiling of former LSU Women’s Basketball star, Seimone Augustus. There was something in the air that LSU women’s basketball hadn’t felt in a long time.

The unveiling ceremony started about an hour before the Tigers’ matchup with Auburn. Tiger fans packed themselves in outside the LSU basketball practice facility where the statues of Bob Pettit, Pete Maravich and Shaquille O’Neal stand.

“It looks like all of Baton Rouge is out here,” Augustus said in her remarks following the unveiling. “Thank you to LSU, thank you to Baton Rouge and thank you to Louisiana.”

The statue of Augustus is now the fourth statue outside the facility, and the first statue of a female athlete. The statue represents LSU women's basketball and Augustus as the most decorated female athlete in LSU history.

“What a memory,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “To think I got to see it, got to hear Bob [Starkey] talk, to hear Seimone [Augustus] talk, it was just great.”

The afternoon wouldn’t be complete without an LSU win. The fan attendance totaled 11,475, the fifth highest in program history, and the team came through for them all, walking away with an 84-54 win.

In all 18 games thus far, Angel Reese has had a double-double with double-digit points and double-digit rebounds. Against Auburn, she finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds. She currently stands sixth in the nation for points per game, and second in the nation for rebounds per game.

With her 18th double-double of the season, Reese is one double-double away from tying Sylvia Fowles’ record for most consecutive double-doubles in the program.

“It’s meant a lot to me. I’m just playing the game. I didn’t know I would break any of these records until you mentioned it,” Reese said. “I’m just doing whatever it takes to win. Just to be mentioned with Sylvia Fowles, Seimone Augustus, it’s really a blessing.”

LSU men’s hoops suffers worst loss since 2017 against Alabama, drops fourth straight The last time the Tigers lost by 40 or more points heading into their Saturday matchup against No. 4 Alabama came all the way back in 1995, wh…

Reese wasn’t the only one that shined for LSU; Sunday’s game was a team effort. Alexis Morris had a double-double of her own with 12 points and 10 assists. She also added seven rebounds.

Jasmine Carson found her rhythm from behind the three-point line. She finished with four three-pointers and a total of 18 points.

Flau’jae Johnson added 10 points, including going four of four from the foul line, and LaDazhia Williams added eight points along with four rebounds. Kateri Poole also added seven points including two three-pointers.

Precious Johnson led Auburn with 13 total points for the afternoon. She also grabbed six rebounds. Kharyssa Richardson added 10 points with five rebounds.

There was a lot to be excited about for LSU fans and proud of Sunday afternoon. It was the type of day LSU sports has looked to stand for; the passionate fanbase made itself known, the winning mentality made itself known, and the rich history was honored. It was certainly a significant and meaningful day for LSU Women’s Basketball and LSU athletics.

LSU continues its undefeated season with a record of 18-0 and 6-0 in SEC play. With the win against Auburn, the longest win streak in program history remains alive. Regardless, Mulkey doesn’t let this distract her team.

“We haven’t done anything really, we’ve won games. We’ve won 18 games and that’s impressive, I get it,” Mulkey said. “We have beaten, I guess you can say those who we’re supposed to beat, and we’ve beaten them handily.”

The team will be back in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday for a home matchup against Arkansas. Tip-off will be at 8 p.m. and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.

"We've got to get in the film room, we've got to watch their current games, and we've got to see how they've improved,” Coach Mulkey said.