LSU junior right-handed pitcher Eric Walker and junior infielder Hal Hughes have both entered their names into the transfer portal, per The Athletic.
Walker, who had a stellar freshman campaign being named a freshman All-American in 2017 looked to have a promising career in the Purple and Gold. Walker then suffered an injury in the College World Series which led to him sitting out the following year with Tommy John surgery. After spending his 2019 season trying to gain his command back, he was hopeful that he would be able to get back to his old self in the 2020 season before it was cut short.
Hughes, who served as a defensive specialist for the Tigers in his LSU career is also entering the transfer portal. Hughes started 106 games and has a career batting average just a tick below .200. In his first year in Baton Rouge, Hughes stepped up in a huge way, taking the role of Josh Smith at shortstop after he suffered an early-season back injury. His versatility to play all positions in the infield was a great asset.