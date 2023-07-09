On Sunday night, the Washington Nationals selected Dylan Crews with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
Crews had a historic career at LSU capped off with a national championship, so it was by no surprise he would be a top pick in this year’s MLB Draft.
Crews won the 2023 Golden Spikes Award, an award given to the top college baseball player in the country. He was also a consensus First-Team All-American, the SEC Male Athlete of the Year, SEC Player of the Year and a part of the College World Series All-Tournament team.
To support his lengthy list of awards, his statistics this past season certainly speak for themselves. Crews finished this past season with a .426 batting average, 110 hits, 16 doubles, 18 home runs and 70 RBIs. He also reached base in every single game this season, as his on-base percentage finished at .567.
Crews made an impact at LSU since he came into the program as a freshman during the 2020-21 season, and capping his career off with a national title as only fitting. But although he won’t be wearing purple and gold, the Nationals will be getting arguably one of the best players to come out of the program.