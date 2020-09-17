The SEC Coaches released their preseason All-SEC teams Thursday afternoon. Eight Tigers were awarded the honors.
Sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and senior safety JaCoby Stevens were named to the first team. Stingley Jr. was also awarded the second team all-purpose position.
Other second team honorees were junior offensive guard Ed Ingram, senior offensive tackle Austin Deculus, junior wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. and sophomore placekicker Cade York.
Third team members included freshman tight end Arik Gilbert and senior defensive tackle Glen Logan.
Here are the complete Coaches Preseason All-SEC teams. (an asterisk (*) indicates a tie at the position)