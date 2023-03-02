Senior Night against Missouri and a road matchup against Florida on Saturday will mark the official end of a shared five-year stint between LSU head coach Matt McMahon and forward KJ Williams. Though McMahon has already experienced one departure from his long-time player while at Murray State, it doesn't seem like the second time will be any easier.

McMahon began his recruitment of KJ Williams when the forward was just 16 years old, a player who spent most of his high school career going largely unnoticed. While he had a hazy idea of the Cleveland native’s potential, it’s hard to imagine McMahon was expecting what would eventually come.

“We had high hopes for him when we signed him,” McMahon said on Williams out of high school. “I loved his versatility and ability at 6’9”. He grew another inch when he got to Murray State and continued to get stronger.”

Five full seasons of college basketball passed as McMahon watched Williams quickly develop into one of his most decorated players ever. He played a key role in two conference championships and NCAA tournament wins with Murray State. Williams also topped 100 career wins with LSU’s win over Akron early this season before becoming the 123rd in Division I college basketball history to attribute 2000 points and 1000 rebounds against Tennessee in January.

He was trusted very early on at Murray State, logging 22 starts as a freshman and contributing heavily to the Racers’ upset victory over five-seeded Marquette in the NCAA tournament, where he scored 16 points and grabbed four rebounds. Williams only progressed from there, with McMahon iterating that he hasn't stopped improving since joining his roster back in 2018.

“I thought it just got better every year,” McMahon said on his production. “If you study the numbers, he’s shown consistent improvement from buying into the process and the hard work that’s required.”

That fact rings true, as by his junior season, he doubled his freshman scoring production and led the Racers in scoring. This is due in large part to his continued improvement from beyond the arc, where he worked on increasing his efficiency and attempts in both his sophomore and junior seasons.

As a senior, he’d add Ohio Valley Conference player of the year to his list of accolades and declared for the NBA draft once the season concluded. Williams would test the transfer portal at the same time and when a knee injury kept him from working out in front of NBA executives, he opted to use his extra year of eligibility to reunite with McMahon at LSU.

That gave Williams an opportunity to showcase what he could do at a higher level of competition. Though his field goal percentage took a slight hit in his lone season, that continued improvement he displayed through his four seasons with the Racers has remained evident.

This season, Williams is averaging 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, numbers that aren’t far off from his OVC player of the year campaign. Most notably, he’s having the best season of his career from behind the arc, shooting 41.7% on the most attempts of his career. McMahon believes his three-point shooting is a big reason he could see success as a pro.

“I think as you look at the evolution of the game and the value of three-point shooting, you don’t see many traditional, back-to-the-basket post players in today’s game anymore,” McMahon iterated. “His ability to shoot the ball from the perimeter in addition to just all the things he can do will allow him to play this game for a long time.”

His three-point proficiency played a vital role in LSU’s victories over Wake Forest and Vanderbilt, the latter of which ended its 14-game losing streak. In each of those matchups, Williams put up 35 points, with much of that production coming down the stretch when the team needed him most.

Those wins have been few and far between unfortunately, with the Tigers struggling to figure things out this season. While Williams isn’t happy with the team’s struggles, he’s seen this season as an opportunity to improve his mental strength and character.

“I’ve been a part of great teams, average teams and mediocre teams, so it’s just another building block for me to learn from,” Williams stated. “It shows great character to just move on to the next important thing, and I think I did a great job of that.”

Williams and McMahon’s lone season at LSU together may not have produced the same highs as their OVC title campaign in 2022, but it gave them the opportunity to play one more season together. It has also allowed Williams to continue improving his game. McMahon may not be ecstatic to see him go, but he’s enjoyed getting to watch the forward improve over the years and is excited to see what he can do moving forward.