ESPN’s College GameDay is headed to Austin, Texas.
No. 6 LSU is set to face No. 10 Texas at Texas Memorial Stadium next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.
ESPN announced on Twitter that the GameDay crew will be on hand in in Austin from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. before the game. This will be the first time GameDay will be in Austin since 2009.
Hey Austin ... WE'RE COMING TO YOUR CITY! @LSUfootball x @TexasFootball 🍿(📍 @HomeDepot) pic.twitter.com/CpLvSAISIy— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 1, 2019
This will be the first time this season and 28th overall time LSU will be featured on College GameDay. LSU is 15-12 in games in which ESPN’s College GameDay is on hand.
The Tigers were most recently featured on College Gameday in 2018, when LSU fell 29-0 to Alabama in Death Valley.
LSU was featured twice during the 2016 season, in a season-opening matchup with Wisconsin at Lambeau Field and against No. 1 Alabama the last time the Crimson Tide was in Baton Rouge.