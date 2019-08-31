11.3.18 College Game Day

LSU hosts ESPN's 'College GameDay' show at the Quad on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.

 Alyssa Berry

ESPN’s College GameDay is headed to Austin, Texas.

No. 6 LSU is set to face No. 10 Texas at Texas Memorial Stadium next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN. 

ESPN announced on Twitter that the GameDay crew will be on hand in in Austin from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. before the game. This will be the first time GameDay will be in Austin since 2009. 

This will be the first time this season and 28th overall time LSU will be featured on College GameDay. LSU is 15-12 in games in which ESPN’s College GameDay is on hand.

The Tigers were most recently featured on College Gameday in 2018, when LSU fell 29-0 to Alabama in Death Valley. 

LSU was featured twice during the 2016 season, in a season-opening matchup with Wisconsin at Lambeau Field and against No. 1 Alabama the last time the Crimson Tide was in Baton Rouge.

