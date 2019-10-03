The Oct. 3, 2019 edition of ESPN's "Bracketology with Joe Lunardi" has placed the LSU men's basketball team as a No. 6 seed.

Bracketology is a March Madness tournament prediction where Joe Lunardi analyzes each team, then suggests where they should place based on the current team, schedule and competition.

The playoffs of college basketball.

Since July 24, 2019, Joe Lunardi has released four brackets updating specific teams and their seeding.

Since his first rendition of the 2019 Bracketology, LSU has risen from a 8th seed to a 6th seed. Lundardi has LSU in Omaha, dueling the winner of a Dayton-Iowa play-in game.

LSU will be led by senior guard Skylar Mays, sophomore guard Javonte Smart, sophomore forward Emmitt Williams and incoming 5-star freshman Trendon Watford, as well as an excellent coaching staff headed by Will Wade.

The losses of guard Tremont Waters and forward Naz Reed will sting, but this team is looking strong.

Lunardi updates his brackets depending on major news that occurs in men's college basketball world.