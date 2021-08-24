LSU football announced Tuesday that it will require fans over the age of 12 to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test to enter Tiger Stadium for games this fall.
LSU is the first SEC school to announce any such requirement. On Monday, the FDA granted full approval for the Pfizer vaccine, clearing a path for public and private entities to mandate the shots. LSU is expected to announce a vaccine mandate for all students and faculty on Tuesday.
According to CDC data, roughly 40% of Louisiana's residents are vaccinated. LSU's home opener is Sept. 11 against McNeese State.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.