The Big Sky, Western Athletic Conference and West Coast Conference became the latest conferences to cancel fall sports Thursday with hopes of resuming play in the spring.

“It obviously was a difficult decision and not one made lightly,” said WAC Commissioner Jeff Hurd. “But it was one made after extensive discussion and consideration of all relevant factors as well as input from conference administrators and the Medical Advisory Committee.”

The Big Sky announced it plans to play fall sports in the spring while the WCC stated that the conference will “explore various models” for doing so.

The Big Sky previously stated that the start dates for its Olympic sports, which include cross country, soccer, softball, tennis and volleyball, would be postponed.

“We recognize just how meaningful these opportunities are to the student-athletes, coaches, and staff throughout our conference,” said University of Northern Colorado president and chair of the Big Sky Presidents’ Council Andy Feinstein. “We are eager to provide our football programs with that opportunity in the spring when it’s hopefully safer to be able to do so.”

11 of the 13 FCS conferences stated that fall sports would not be held prior to Thursday’s announcement, according to CBS Sports. The FCS football playoffs were also suspended due to the lack of participating teams.