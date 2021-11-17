This week in the film room, I will be discussing the quarterback play from the LSU standpoint. It has been a long season, but this move to get Garrett Nussmeier in the starting role may have been too late of a proposition. Nussmeier, who replaced starting quarterback Max Johnson in the first quarter, finished 18-of-31 for 179 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, not too bad for a guy who was just receiving garbage time minutes when games were already decided.

Games like McNesse State and Ole Miss showed flashes of what the future may hold for Nussmier if he is given a full week to digest the playbook and given the starting job from head coach and offensive coordinators. One could assume that he was being saved for the chance to come into his own play style next year; however, before I dive deeper into the potential of Nussmier, let's cover Max Johnson.

What teams are able to accomplish when Johnson is in at quarterback is send multiple levels of blitz against him from linebacker spies, or delayed blitzes. A coverage that Arkansas defense was able to run is known as zero coverage. This type of coverage is a man-to-man on each individual receiver that leaves no safety help. Teams are able to bet on pressuring Johnson with multiple bodies coming full speed ahead and pressing LSU’s receivers on the line. So in order to combat what defenses are doing, LSU has to be able to execute on deep passing plays.

Arkansas was selling out to attack him with seven blitzers and sometimes it was not successful because Johnson was capable of standing tall in the pocket and getting a throw of, but too many times he would underthrow or throw the ball on a receiver’s back shoulder, leading him out of the play.

An example of this was a first and 10 in the first quarter. Around this time, the Tigers were gaining yards and Johnson was making progressions, but once again, he threw an ill-advised pass that led to the receiver catching the ball out of bounds. The last play in this drive for Johnson was a third and seven, down still in the first quarter. Arkansas’ defense only rushed three lineman and played soft zone coverage. In this situation, you would want Johnson to strike the middle of the field, checkdown to a running back like Josh Williams who was in the flat or run the ball and try to get the yards himself. Johnson does none of those things and eventually gets sacked.

Nussiemer, after two poor drives by Johnson, came in with a spark that the two costly interceptions eventually put out. Nussmeier guided LSU to the Arkansas 15-yard line, where on fourth down, Cade York hit a 34-yard field goal to tie the game at 3-3 with 1:47 left in the first period. Nussmeier’s touchdown pass, from 29 yards out, as he spun away from blitzing safety Joe Foucha, scrambled left and lofted a pass to the back of the end zone, where tight end Jack Bech made a epic leaping catch and touched a toe down in bounds for the absolute highlight of the night.

Defensive back Myles Slusher picked off a Nussmeier pass at the Razorbacks’ 37, giving Arkansas a scoring opportunity. The Hogs moved 53 yards in nine plays, and Little kicked a 27-yard field goal with 37 seconds left in the third period. The second interception came in overtime, where Nussmeier was intercepted by Montaric Brown on the Tigers’ first drive, and the Razorbacks beat the Tigers 16-13 on Saturday night to take home the Golden Boot trophy.

Even though it is later towards the end of the season, Nussmier should get the next two games to start and let his confidence grow more, so that by next season he is sure of himself. LSU will be trying to finish the season with an even wins and loss record but will need wins against in-state competition ULM this weekend and Texas A&M for the final game of the season.