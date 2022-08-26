After an All-American season last spring, LSU tennis player Ronnie Hohmann looks to replicate that success this preseason.
In May, Hohmann made it to the Round of 16 at the NCAA Championships in Illinois. Shortly after, he went straight back to Florida and hit the courts.
Hohmann spent his summer training with Association of Tennis Professional (ATP) players such as No. 81 ranked player Soonwoo Kwon. When he wasn’t practicing, Hohmann played three professional tournaments. At all three tournaments he won enough matches to qualify for main draw, which is when players start to earn ATP points. These matches helped prepare him for the fall preseason.
Coming back to LSU, Hohmann plans to balance his course work and tennis by keeping everything scheduled and staying disciplined.
“I think I can go far in tournaments and win a lot of matches while still getting good grades,” Hohmann said.
Hohmann has learned over the years that scheduling and discipline are the key to his success.
“I have everything written down in my calendar from my classes down to practice and tournament schedules, this helped me achieve SEC Academic Honor Roll.” Hohmann said.
Another important factor to Hohmann is balance, making sure he puts enough attention to every aspect of his life.
Head Tennis Coach Danny Bryan and assistant coach Sebastian Rey will look to help Hohmann achieve the same if not better results. This will be Hohmann’s first year working with Bryan as the head coach and is eager to get to work. Hohmann thinks the new coaches will help contribute to his success but believes he is still responsible for putting in the necessary effort.
“At the end of the day it’s up to me to be disciplined and put in the work on and off the court,” Hohmann said.
He plans to not only train hard during practice, but also spend a lot of time getting stronger in the gym. According to Hohmann, LSU has great facilities that he can use to improve his athleticism and strength.
“I can use the tennis center gym but also recover after tough practices in the contrast bath at the football stadium."
Most players would feel pressure after a good season, but Hohmann thrives under it.
“I’m going into the fall with much more confidence. I don’t feel pressure,” says Hohmann.
He’s expecting to win a lot of matches. Hohmann’s confidence and discipline should carry him through to success.
Hohmann will play his first match on Friday, Sep. 23 at Princeton University.