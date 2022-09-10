Fans who bore witness to LSU’s heartbreaking loss to Florida State received a breath of fresh air on Saturday.
While not facing the best opponents, a lot of the flaws the Tigers displayed against Florida State were temporarily alleviated.
Heading into the game, the biggest questions regarding LSU revolved around special teams, third down defense and the offensive line. Each of those concerns seemed to be addressed throughout the week, whether it was through lineup changes or better play.
The Fixes
Special teams positively impacted LSU’s performance right from the start, as it forced and recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff. They would get the ball on the edge of the red zone before punching it in just three plays later. Brian Kelly talked to each special teams unit throughout the week, continuing to preach playing with urgency.
“We talked about a sense of urgency and starting fast,” Kelly said. “I said it’s going to start with either this kickoff return or kickoff and challenged both those teams that they would essentially set the tone for the game.”
When it came time for the Tigers to receive their first punt, a new returner entered the playing field. Gregory Clayton Jr. would come down with his first punt, much to the relief of LSU fans everywhere, before returning it 18 yards and setting LSU up with great field position.
He didn't muff a punt throughout the half, and place kicker Damian Ramos and the special teams offensive line would follow suit, as all seven first half extra points went through the uprights. And the special teams unit did not stop there, blocking a punt late in the first to extend LSU’s lead to 37, a first quarter record.
While success defending the third down and improvements in the offensive line weren’t evident based on their opponents, Southern only converted two third downs and had one sack. Doesn’t mean LSU will have similar success against Mississippi State next week, but it’s a good sign.
Boutte, Nabers and Bech get involved
After a disappointing debut for the trio in which they combined for 59 yards, zero touchdowns and two muffed punts, Kayshon Boutte, Malik Nabers and Jack Bech all contributed big plays in this game.
The LSU coaching staff and QB Jayden Daniels made sure more than almost anything that Boutte got involved early in the game. He had five targets in the first half, catching all five for 42 yards. If that wasn’t enough, he also ran the ball off a reverse, ultimately breaking away for 41 yards, LSU’s biggest run of the day.
“We felt like it was important to get [Boutte] in a good rhythm early on,” Kelly said. “We learned in the first game that he’s going to get a lot of off coverage and double zone, and we just need to get the ball out to him quickly and let him make some plays.”
Nabers, who led the trio in yards and receptions last weekend but had some devastating muffed punts, caught his first touchdown of the season from Daniels on a short crossing route. He also reeled in an impressive catch on a deep throw from Garrett Nussmeier late in the game.
Bech wasn’t as involved, but he did have a huge play in the middle of the first. On third down and long, Jayden Daniels thought about scrambling before setting his feet and hitting Bech in the back of the end zone.
Each of those players should be expected to have huge impacts on the offense going forward, though LSU’s depth at the position indicates that won’t be as consistent as last year.
The Rest
Despite being taken out early in the second quarter, Jayden Daniels threw three touchdowns on nearly perfect efficiency (91% completion rate) and added a fourth on the ground. Armoni Goodwin and Noah Cain combined for 136 rushing yards, with Goodwin's contributions coming early and Cain’s coming later in the game.
Even though he's taken on a decreased role this season, Micah Baskerville earned the game ball, attributing a blocked punt on special teams and a pick-six. He described the accomplishment as special.
“I was just doing my part for the team,” Baskerville said. “I wasn’t really expecting that.”
Everything that needed to be addressed after the last game seemingly was, but that won't be confirmed until it's displayed against higher-level competition. The Tigers get that chance very soon, as they face off against Mississippi State next week, a team that has impressed early.