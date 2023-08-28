The LSU Football season is set to kick off on Sunday, Sept. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The Tigers will be met with one of their toughest challenges of the season right off the bat in the Florida State Seminoles.
There is a lot to look forward to for LSU, as it enters its first game ranked at No. 5 in the preseason AP Poll Rankings. While returning stars Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Harold Perkins have contributed greatly to that current position, the freshman newcomers coming in could boost the team up even more.
The incoming freshman class has wasted no time getting on the field and making noise. With the season about a week away, here are five freshman players that could see early playing time as soon as the season opener.
Kyle Parker
Parker was an early enrollee in January for LSU’s Class of 2023. He impressed in the spring season, and put all his pieces together in the spring game. This being said, LSU’s talented receiver room in some ways lacks experience, which will force players like Parker to step up in key roles. He’ll likely be a receiver to come off the slot.
Parker finished his senior season at Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas with 72 catches for 1,091 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. He even had a 23 catch game for 341 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Javien Toviano
Toviano’s versatility was a huge factor in why he was a top defensive back recruit in the Class of 2023, and also a huge reason why LSU recruited him as hard as it did. He came to campus as an early enrollee in January, almost immediately found multiple ways to get on the field, and impressed as expected.
Toviano will most likely be a primary option at a nickel back position. The secondary for LSU has been an area that the Tigers have dominated in the transfer portal. With that experience coming in, Toviano will likely have to wait to play his primary position of cornerback and safety, but the talent he provides is too much to keep off the field.
Ka’Morreun Pimpton
Pimpton was a recruit in LSU’s Class of 2023 that the Tigers, for a period of time, had to fight for. The long-time Vanderbilt commit flipped to LSU on Early Signing Day, and arrived on campus this past summer. Once fall camp started, Pimpton showed off his athleticism and large catch radius, wowing many coaches on the staff.
Mason Taylor is the only returning scholarship tight end on the roster, and he made a huge impact on the team as a true freshman last season. With Pimpton showing similar flashes that Taylor had, he could accompany Taylor with the stellar catching game at tight end. Pimpton was listed on On3’s Preseason True Freshman All-American team.
Lance Heard
Heard, a freshman from Neville High School in Monroe, Louisiana, comes from a familiar pipeline to LSU, as he comes from the same high school as LSU starting left tackle, Will Campbell. With the potential of Heard arguably being even higher coming out of high school, his freshman year success could be very similar to that of Campbell's.
There is a lot of buzz around Heard getting starts at right tackle over time, bumping Emery Jones to right guard. Heard was listed on On3’s Preseason True Freshman All-American team along with Pimpton.
Ashton Stamps
Stamps has been running with the first team in practice as of late. While starting as a true freshman in the season opener may be unlikely, his practice with the starters can only mean he will be a priority option off the bench.
Stamps is a 6-foot, 188-pound freshman from Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, Louisiana. While he primarily played corner at Rummel his senior season, he is also able to drop back to safety or even nickel back. Stamps already seeing first team reps while being a more versatile player will likely allow him to receive more playing time opportunities.