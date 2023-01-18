Is it better to have had a chance and lost it than to not have had a chance at all? LSU’s team and fanbase found out the answer the hard way on Wednesday night.

The first half could best be described as putrid in terms of offensive execution, but the Tigers did manage to keep Auburn at arm’s length for the most part due to strong improvements in other targeted areas. They gave up a combined four points from second chance points and points off turnovers and just 10 points in the paint, all categories they had regressed in leading up to the game.

So, despite putting up a season-low 21 points in the first half, they entered the break only down by 11. That meant if LSU was able to break off an early run to start the second period, or simply shoot better while maintaining its success on defense, there was a very realistic chance of it getting back into the game. And that’s exactly what it did.

Through the first five minutes of the second half, the PMAC roared on multiple occasions. LSU managed to temporarily get rid of the sluggishness that plagued its remaining 35 minutes on the court, much to the delight of fans that had probably been pondering an early exit beforehand.

Adam Miller, who started the game missing his first six shots and five three-pointers, scored five straight points to quickly cut the deficit down to single digits. Justice Williams, who was making his second career start for LSU, grabbed a defensive rebound on the other end, then converted a two-point jump shot on offense to make it a two-possession game.

With every shot and defensive stop made, the PMAC erupted, reaching peak velocity when KJ Williams nailed a three-pointer at the top of the arc to cut the Auburn lead down to two for the second (and final) time. Head coach Matt McMahon credited the defense as the primary reason for the run.

“Thought we were able to get out on transition some, feed off our defense,” McMahon said on the run. “Did a better job moving without the basketball and converting some of those plays, which enabled us to mix some defensive coverages and give ourselves a better chance there.”

Unfortunately for LSU fans, that Williams three-pointer capped the run at 14-5. From there, LSU quickly fell back down to earth as Auburn fired back with a run of its own. A few turnovers and defensive breakdowns later, and they were right back up by double figures.

“All that work to start the half was down the drain there,” McMahon said. “And with our lack of ability to score, going back down with double figures was just too much for us to overcome.”

The Tigers from the first half reemerged, as they put up just 14 points following Williams’ stadium-shaking three, averaging less than a point per minute for the remaining stretch. They finished the game with their worst point total and field goal percentage of the season and shot the ball a crippling 31% from the paint.

“I think it’s just our mental,” Trae Hannibal said on the team’s struggles with shooting. “Every day isn’t going to go how we want it to go but we just have to keep grinding and stay the course and hopefully things will change soon.”

LSU’s shooting has progressively gotten worse since the team shot 49% from the field against Kentucky, dropping from nearly 35% against Texas A&M to less than 30% in its last two contests. Its slump could be based around confidence issues but either way, it’s going to have to change if the team wants to be active during the postseason.