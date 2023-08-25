Tonya Johnson returns for her second year at the helm of LSU volleyball, and she’s ready to pick up right where it left off. Last year, Johnson led the Tigers to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017, and their first tournament win since 2014.
The Tigers will open the season with a weekend series against the UCLA Bruins. The first match will be Friday night at 6:30 p.m. CT and the second match will follow on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT.
“I think we’ve got a really good preseason schedule that’s going to battle test us really early and see where we are [to] kind of learn and grow from there,” Johnson said. “I know it’s going to prepare us for conference, which is going to be tough. [The SEC has] a lot of teams coming back that have a lot of returners, just as we do. So the conference is going to be a battle night in and night out.”
During the offseason, though, Johnson had some big shoes to fill in multiple positions. The Tigers lost right side hitter Hannah Jacobs, setter Josie Vondran and defensive specialist Jill Bohnet to graduation. All three of the previously mentioned players played key roles in LSU’s NCAA Tournament run last season.
In addition to the graduation losses, libero Ella Larkin has decided to mainly focus on beach volleyball and has stepped down from the team. Larkin was the SEC leader in digs and digs per set last season.
To fill the holes in her lineup, Johnson took to the transfer portal and brought three new and experienced faces to the gym: right side hitter Jade Demps from the University of Wisconsin-Madison; libero Erin Carmichael from Jacksonville State University; and setter Emily Mitter from Campbell University.
Johnson shared her excitement for Tiger fans to see Demps play for the first time in the PMAC. Coming from Wisconsin, Demps brings championship experience to LSU and knows what it’s like to play on a national championship team.
“You know, for someone that’s 6-foot-3, she’s very mobile and moves well,” Johnson shared. “She has a great platform, she can pass, play defense. She does a lot of little things really well and I’m looking for her to be a terminating force for us on the right side, and she’s a great server. There’s just so many things that she does well that we have to have her on the floor.”
Carmichael anchored the defense at libero for Jacksonville State during all four years of her career. With almost 1,500 career digs, Johnson says she has been performing well at practice and battling every day. Johnson described the battle for the libero jersey as a close race, sharing how sophomore Bri Anderson and Carmichael have both been having a great preseason.
Mitter comes to LSU with just under 2,000 assists from her time with the Campbell Camels. She adds depth at the setter position for the Tigers.
Aside from the transfers, Johnson also brought in a recruiting class of six freshmen. Of the group, outside hitter Jurnee Robinson is expected to elevate the play in the gym.
“She’s had a really good preseason,” Johnson said. “At times, she plays like a freshman, but for the most part she’s done a really, really nice job for us. And, you know, from an offensive standpoint, she’s going to add a lot to our team. I’m just excited for the Tiger fans to see her and experience her and just see how athletic and dynamic she is.”
This season, the Tigers are captained by senior Alia Williams and graduate student Samarah Hill. Williams and Hill have both been with the Tigers since the beginning of their career.
“I think Alia is the voice of the team, and I think Sam is the extension between the players and the coaches. They both have different leadership qualities that serve our team really, really well. I’m looking forward to them leading us this year.”
Johnson’s big-picture focus is always on the future of this program. She shared that younger players who will have to step up in the following years have been leaning on the captains to learn how to lead.
Returners Sanna Dotson and Anita Anwusi will also be looked at for leadership this season as two veteran players with big responsibilities. The two were named to the 2023 Preseason All-SEC Team and are expected to contribute greatly to LSU's offensive production, just as they did last season.
In an effort to bring more attention to LSU volleyball and the sport as a whole, Johnson and the volleyball program have been working to get more fans in attendance. This season, LSU volleyball has quadrupled its ticket sales for the season.
“I’m ready for this team, I’m super excited,” Johnson said. “Our Tiger fans have responded and they showed up and showed out in our Purple and Gold Scrimmage. We’re just super excited about that and super excited for people to come out and watch us. I think we’re a fun, exciting team to watch so [we’re] trying to get new fans out, and obviously old fans too.”
LSU’s first game against UCLA will be available on SEC Network+. The game will be called by Lyn Rollins and former LSU volleyball head coach Fran Flory.