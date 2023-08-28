Brian Kelly held his first game week press conference Monday, giving updates ahead of LSU’s season opener against Florida State.

Here were the biggest takeaways from the press conference.

Injury report

As Kelly and LSU opted for a transparent injury-reporting system, he announced the weekly injury report during Monday’s press conference. On this week’s report, running back Josh Williams was listed as probable, running back Armoni Goodwin was listed as doubtful and offensive lineman Kimo Makane’ole was listed as questionable.

Maason Smith was the only player Kelly listed as unavailable, but due to his suspension imposed by the NCAA for receiving what was deemed an impermissible benefit, rather than injury. However, Kelly said Smith would be questionable for this game if he wasn't suspended, still recovering from an ankle injury he suffered during fall camp.

Florida State preview

Kelly took time during the press conference to talk about the Florida State matchup, mentioning that he believes the two teams mirror each other in many ways. He highlighted the quarterback battle between Jayden Daniels and Jordan Travis when previewing the offenses.

“You're also gonna get a chance to see some great playmakers,” Kelly said. “Jordan Travis and Jayden Daniels, two great quarterbacks, two elite quarterbacks that can make things happen.”

On defense, Kelly highlighted Harold Perkins and Florida State’s Jared Verse as players to watch. Verse gave LSU trouble in last season’s matchup, sacking Daniels twice. Kelly talked about the problems Verse can cause for an offense, and how LSU can prepare for him.

“You have to gameplan for a player like that,” Kelly said. “If you have to be a little bit more specific to find Jared Verse so he does not ruin a play, then that's what we're gonna have to do.”

Special teams

Special teams issues plagued LSU throughout 2022, and two muffed punts, a missed field goal and missed extra point were the difference in last year’s season opener versus Florida State. LSU returns its kicker and punter from last season, and Kelly was complimentary of both.

“Damian Ramos has been outstanding with field goals throughout camp and Jay Bramblett has been a weapon,” Kelly said. “We think special teams should and can be a positive force and influence games.”

Kelly also named Aaron Anderson as the primary kick returner and punt returner. Anderson transferred to LSU from Alabama during the offseason, and was known for his explosive ability on special teams throughout his high school career at Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, earning him a four-star ranking coming out of high school.

Freshman running back Kaleb Jackson will be with Anderson on kick returns as the off-ball returner, according to Kelly.

“They've got to feel the ball, they've got to be able to do the little things the right way,” Kelly said.

How the team has evolved from last season

Kelly enters year two of his LSU tenure with high expectations following an SEC Championship appearance and 10-win season in 2022. He opened his press conference by reflecting on where the team is now compared to last season, and where he thinks the team grew from year to year.

“We're a smarter football team. We understand the systems, we understand the process, we understand the things necessary to become more consistent in everything that we do to be a championship football team and that is right down to the smallest of details,” Kelly said.

He also talked about the importance of continuity in the coaching staff, as LSU returns both coordinators from last season and many of its position coaches. LSU also returns much of its on-field production, especially on offense.

When asked how this team compares to other teams he coached in his second season, Kelly talked about the similarities that he sees in this team compared to others. One of the things he talked about was how the expectations and routines come naturally to the players now.

“You're starting to see a little bit of unconscious competence where the guys aren't thinking about it,” Kelly said. “They know where to be and when you have that going on. Those routines, those habits, that starts to develop within your program. “