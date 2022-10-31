After a bye week, LSU now starts preparation for Alabama, a game that could go a long way in deciding the SEC West. LSU and Alabama are currently tied for first in the division, and the winner will take full control going into the final stretch of the year. Brian Kelly took the podium to address his team's preparation and preview the matchup against Alabama.

Here are some of the takeaways.

Importance of Mental Preparation

According to Brian Kelly, good mental preparation is key to remaining in the game against Alabama. Mental errors throughout the season have caused the Tigers to fall behind time-and-time again, with Kelly considering that the primary reason why the team can’t seem to find its footing early on in games.

In his opening statement, Kelly emphasized the importance of not letting the magnitude of the game get inside their heads, as that’s where mistakes happen. He added that they should treat this game as a privilege rather than feeling the pressure of it.

He brought up their second half success and said that’s how they need to play through four quarters if they expect to win.

“What’s going to help us is playing our best when our best is needed,” Kelly said. “We’ve shown that we’re going to play well in the second half, but we have to play well for four quarters and we have to play consistently.”

Speaking of slow starts, Kelly and his coaching staff have recently implemented a new strategy in an attempt to eliminate that flaw. Usually, 11-on-11 contact drills start about 45 minutes into practice but the staff decided it would be worth a try to move them up to around 20 minutes into it.

He also iterated that making a few big plays early on would be a huge bonus in terms of momentum. The Tigers had their best start of the season against Florida and that was one of the primary reasons why.

We’ve seen what this team can do when it’s completely locked in, and it would be incredibly interesting what it can accomplish if it is able to maintain that mental state through a 60 minute game.

How to flip the power balance in recruiting

While LSU hasn’t been incredibly consistent over the past two decades when it comes to recruiting, the Tide have consistently outpaced them in that regard, even landing big-name recruits for the Tigers’ home state. When discussing what they would need to do to flip that scale, Kelly could not stop discussing the importance of dominating Louisiana.

The staff has made it a goal to extend their “base”, referring to the surrounding geographical area in which they have the most consistent success. According to Kelly, that currently extends all the way to the northern border of Baton Rouge.

“I think there’s been a heightened focus on making sure that in the state of Louisiana, we’re not myopic in the sense that we’re just in one geographical area,” Kelly said. “It’s got to really focus on the entire state.”

He wants his staff to be able to identify every player in the state but also recognizes that with how much talent the state is producing, it’s going to be difficult to lock down every border.

“It’s like being a lockdown corner [back],” Kelly said. “You know there are no lockdown corners. There are good corners and there are corners that are elite. We can be elite in the state of Louisiana and that’s what we need to do.”

While establishing dominance in recruiting in Louisiana is vital, Kelly mentioned it was most necessary to fill position needs before hinting that they would likely be hitting the transfer portal again this offseason.

“There are a couple positions that still have holes in them that need to be supplanted with some transfers,” Kelly said. “But we’re much better than we were last year.”

Kelly and his staff have already displayed the ability to effectively operate within the portal, and it’s likely they will continue to use it to their benefit in the future. They’ll use the portal for short-term fixes and high school recruitment for long-term success. Fully regaining control of recruitment in Louisiana and consistently having success in the portal is a key factor in consistently competing with Nick Saban.

Injury Report

The bye week was an opportunity for LSU to get some players healthy after playing eight consecutive games. A few key players missed LSU’s last game against Ole Miss, with injuries, but Kelly expects the team to be close to full strength coming out of the bye. Major Burns and Garrett Dellinger had both missed extended time this year, but both could be back this week.

“Major Burns is cleared to participate. So he'll be out in practice today. So he, as you can imagine, will be in our game plan. And we expect him to play and be an important part of what we do,” Kelly said.

Dellinger’s status wasn’t as cut and dry, but he too is close to being back. Returning from an MCL sprain, Kelly says they are

Garrett Dellinger is day to day, he had a good weekend, he was here this weekend,” Kelly said. “As you can imagine that's a little bit different, because he's got to be able to take a load on that. And you know, when you come back from a knee injury, it's easier to obviously not have to worry about running and cutting, but you've got to be able to take the load. And that's what we're working on right now.”

Kelly also said that Jack Bech and John Emery Jr. will return after missing the game against Ole Miss. Bech is recovering from back tightness and Emery is coming back from an injury to his Achilles.

Matchup with Alabama

The obvious story of the week is LSU’s preparation for its biggest game of the year so far against Alabama. Alabama enters the game 7-1, with its only loss coming against No. 2 Tennessee. Alabama is led by defending Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, and Kelly was very complimentary of the junior quarterback.

“It starts with Bryce Young, the Heisman Trophy winner, he’s a playmaker,” Kelly said. “When it comes to making plays on the field, you just put on the film and you watch him. It's pretty amazing.”

Young has thrown for 1,906 yards and 18 touchdowns on the season so far, leading the way for Alabama. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been a big part of the offense as well, rushing for 672 yards on the year so far, while also gaining 301 receiving yards.

Kelly also talked about the Alabama defense, and was most impressed with Will Anderson. Anderson led the country in both sacks and tackles for loss last season, and Kelly spoke on what he means to that defense.

“You start with Anderson, who's an elite defensive player. Elite in terms of not only his ability to rush the passer, but what they asked him to do,” Kelly said. “He's an unselfish player. He plays a four technique and plays a five, he stands up, he does a little bit of everything and does a lot of different jobs.”