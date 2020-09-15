COVID-19 Update
LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward said on Wednesday morning that Ed Orgeron was "a bit too transparent" when he disclosed in a press conference that "most" of the players have already caught the coronavirus.
“The beauty of Coach O is that he’s transparent and honest to a fault," Woodward said in a press conference. "It’s a great thing.”
LSU Football does not disclose specific virus numbers, citing two student privacy protections, HIPPA and FERPA. The U.S. Department of Education has set FERPA guidelines that allow schools to disclose blanket virus numbers, so long as they do not reveal specific student information.
Orgeron also said on Tuesday that the team currently has three to four active cases.
"I think most, not all of our players, but most of our players have caught it," Orgeron said. "So hopefully they won't catch it again, and hopefully they're not out for games."
Over the summer, Sports Illustrated reported that at least 30 football players were isolating after either testing positive for the virus or encountering someone who did.
All but four members of the offensive line missed some practice time in late August while in quarantine, The Advocate reported.
“I think the vast majority of [the cases] have happened socially,” Woodward said. “I don’t think they received it at practice or in our weight room.”
SEC protocols call for athletes in "high-risk" sports to be tested three times each week and undergo extensive cardiac screening. A player who tests positive is not required to get tested again for 90 days.
"I think our COVID protocol is robust and good, and the kids and their parents are happy with it," Woodward said. "I’m happy with it, and I think it speaks of how and what we’re doing things.”
LSU has reported 718 total cases of COVID-19 on campus since the school year began.
Farrell Returns. Could Shelvin follow suit?
Junior defensive lineman Neil Farrell has opted back into the 2020 season, The Athletic reported.
Farrell opted out in August, citing family health concerns amid the pandemic.
Last season, he recorded 46 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks. He started in three games and appeared in all 15.
Orgeron said on Tuesday that he has talked to the family of defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, who opted out of the season. Rumors are circulating that Shelvin could also re-join the team.
Shelvin is widely considered one of the best defensive linemen in the SEC. If he returns, he will likely start next to Farrell and make an immediate impact.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.