It’s senior bowl week! My favorite time of the year. For the uninitiated, around this time of the year every year, all of the best seniors in college football come to Mobile, Alabama to practice against each other and play in an all star game in front of and while being coached by NFL coaches. This year, LSU has three players representing the school during the Reese’s Senior Bowl. I’ve traveled to Mobile to be able to follow the LSU players' successes throughout the week. This is a great opportunity for them to raise their draft stock outside of the tumultuous season that the Tigers had. All three Tigers will be working with the Detroit Lions coaching staff.
The person who I would argue has the most to gain during this week would be Neil Farrell Jr. He is a Mobile native, so I’m sure it means a lot to him to be here. Last year, he was DM'ing me asking me for tickets to the game and now people will be searching for tickets to watch him! Interior defensive lineman have a hard time making a name for themselves for the most part, and being able to work up close and personal with NFL staffs, with drills designed specifically for you will work wonders for him. Despite having the second best PFF grade of any interior defensive lineman, he was a late add to the festivities this week, if that gives any indication of his draft stock. He could certainly use a good week here to boost his recognition. His run defense is outstanding, and he should benefit greatly from the practice at the end of the week when the coaching staffs switch players and he gets to work with the New York Jets.
Ed Ingram is a curious case. He was once considered a first round draft pick by scouts, but now his stock is completely varied depending on who you ask. Ingram has been a constant performer throughout the mess of the last two years, you can’t deny that his talent is there. This week he will get a chance to go head-to-head with some of these defensive linemen and should he stand a few of them up, the clips will surely make their rounds on Twitter and Instagram. Ingram gives NFL teams a lot to like, as he is able to work at either of the guard positions and I could even see him dipping out and playing some tackle. I expect him to shift all over this week and he should succeed more times than not. LSU has prepared him to be a versatile piece. He is a mean, aggressive lineman which is usually the kind of guy who impresses during this week.
The last LSU player out here this week is Damone Clark, a name that every LSU fan should be happy to hear after this season. He has done nothing but raise his name value and draft stock through the roof. He is a tough, athletic linebacker on the field and a strong leader off of it. He has all the tools to have a long NFL career, and that starts here. Clark is a smart enough guy to pick up on the defensive schemes easily and start producing quick in these drills. He is also a surprisingly just big dude to be around, and he can get eyes on him that way. He’s a great athlete that should be showing off all week.
I’m excited to follow these guys this week, hopefully talk to a few of them. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage to see how these guys perform!