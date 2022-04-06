When Brian Kelly signed his contract with LSU, there was a stipulation that the school would give him an interest free $1.2 million loan to buy a house and two cars. He has now used that loan to purchase a new house on East Lakeshore Dr, off of LSU's lakes.
While the full price of this sale is not public, BusinessReport.com reported that the house was purchased by the previous owners for $1.9 million in 2019. They completed renovations recently, making it safe to assume that the sale price would be higher now.
Also in his contract outside of base pay and incentives, he will be offered 50 hours of private travel with LSU planes. If Brian Kelly were to be fired within the 10 years of his contract, he would still be owed 90% of salary.