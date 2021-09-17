Today

A mix of clouds and sun. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.