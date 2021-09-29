I am sorry in advance for forcing you to remember last season’s humiliating loss against Auburn but ... It makes this year’s matchup interesting for many reasons.

For one, that game against Auburn was the first chance we got to see Max Johnson play and the first glimpse we got of former starter, TJ Finley, losing his newfound hold on the starting job for the Purple and Gold. On top of that, TJ Finley transferred to Auburn after Max Johnson snatched the QB1 role this season, and now Finley has an opportunity to start for them.

After a rough showing against Georgia State in which he got next-to-nothing done on offense and threw for just 156 yards on 48% passing, veteran QB Bo Nix was benched for TJ Finley, who came through for the War Eagles and ultimately won the contest for them.

All of this leaves us with a matchup-of-the-year type of scenario. Redemption arc, original versus replacement, the return of Finley to Death Valley, you name it. These storylines are what college football is all about.

For context, last season was a weird one, in terms of quarterback play for LSU: freshman TJ Finley was thrust into the starting position following a freak injury suffered by starter Myles Brennan, and Finley started off showing promise.

He played well in his first career start, as LSU stomped the Gamecocks 52-24 behind Finley’s 265 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception on 81% completed passes. He played well enough to earn the starting position indefinitely.

His first true test would come against Auburn and it’s safe to say he failed that test badly. Finley made three costly mistakes in the second quarter and early in the third that gave Auburn all the momentum and a 28-3 lead and just like that, the game was over.

It certainly wasn’t all Finley’s fault, with the running game and defense also drawing their fair share of the blame, but this loss would put Finley’s job security at risk. It’s also worth mentioning that Max Johnson showed promise behind the center, which would become a storyline throughout the season.

Finley would survive a few more games, putting up a solid performance against Arkansas, before collapsing again against Texas A&M and officially losing the starting job against Alabama. Max Johnson would start against Florida and has remained as QB1 throughout Myles’ injury interval.

Johnson completely outplayed Finley in terms of efficiency last season, throwing eight touchdowns and just one interception, compared to Finley’s five touchdowns and five interceptions. It’s understandable that Johnson would win the role and that Finley would transfer once he lost it.

The Auburn coaching staff has given no indication of who the starter will be this weekend, but I can’t imagine they would bench Bo Nix yet after all the work they’ve put into him. However, I believe Finley would get his chance to shine versus the Bayou Bengals if Nix were to struggle.

With all that being said, quarterback play won’t be the only focus for this game. As I said previously, Finley wasn’t the only reason LSU got massacred by Auburn last season.

The run game and offensive line’s lack of production and efficiency were crucial reasons as well, and even though our quarterback problem has been solved with Max Johnson, those two problems have not been.

LSU’s lack of run offense has been especially apparent this season, as they’ve had just one game where they had more than 100 rushing yards from the entire team. They haven’t had a running back rush for over 100 yards since Week 8 of last season against Arkansas.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire had seven 100-yard rushing performances in 2019, and do you know why? Because LSU had an offensive line! The running game is reliant on the offensive line, and though some running backs can manage to put up numbers despite poor offensive line play, most cannot.

LSU is forced to rely heavily on the passing game, and that lack of balance on the offensive side of the ball makes their offense incredibly vulnerable and one-dimensional. And if Max Johnson struggles, you can pretty much call it in favor of Auburn.

The defense was the last contributing piece of last season’s disaster against the War Eagles, as the team gave up 500 yards, an array of big plays and they gave Bo Nix the best performance of his career.