Death Valley was bumping on Saturday morning, as LSU dominated a ranked Florida team with smash mouth, hard-nosed running, and controlling the tempo on both sides of the ball. The Tigers upset the No. 20 Gators 49-42 in a contentious battle that could have swayed to either team.
A great deal of credit must be given to the players for playing the most diligent game so far even without their best players being available. Many fans have the same question: Why were we not able to run the ball like this at the start of the season? The simple answer is the difference in coaching play call and player personnel. Having the proper players on the field can either hinder or enhance how conservative or aggressive a play caller may devise his plays through the course of a game. The best play callers understand the preconceived notion of crafting a worthwhile script for players, when the script is working, and when it must be ditched if it is not working.
This week the starting offensive line featured some new faces, who are expected to continue starting the rest of the season: Jack Mashburn, Marlon Martinez, Anthony Bradford, and veteran lineman Ed Ingram.
Jake Peetz finally figured out that for this team to be successful in the run game, they can not be a zone-heavy run team, but become three dimensional and pull their lineman across the field. In a zone-run scheme if a lineman is covered or a defender is lined up in their area, the blocker will step towards the play side and block that defender. This allows closed-side tight ends, tackles, guards, and centers to work in unison while blocking the first defender that shows up in their gap.
Jake Peetz utilized pin & pulling techniques which were implemented when an offensive lineman goes behind the line of scrimmage and blocks to the other side of the play. This allows for a more offensive lineman to get involved in both inside and outside zone runs. The notion for LSU to maintain only zone runs and not mix up the play calling would be unsuccessful. The technique used against Florida allowed for better run schemes in between the gaps and made for even more riveting playcalls: RPO’s.
The RPO made LSU the superior team on Saturday. Florida’s defense was not equipped to withstand physical play at the point of attack, so it will be imperative for the next five games that LSU adjust schemes in favor of pulling lineman across scrimmage lines for more running success similar to Saturday.
Also, Tyrion Davis-Price finally got a chance to show his true ability and this is in large part to the newly implemented offensive schemes and his workhorse mentality. Davis-Price ran for 287 yards on 36 carries, scoring three touchdowns and breaking the school record for yards in a game.
LSU may not be the same team as when they won a national championship but the talent is there. Yes, teams may have LSU figured out but majority of the time that is a conceptual or coaching error through playcalling. Accountability must be called to action towards the coaches for not placing players in a position to succeed.
The real issue with the Purple and Gold is still the inconsistency of the coaching every week and implementing the scheme that our players can execute no matter who is across the field from them. The Tigers will look to stay afloat as they travel to Oxford, Mississippi to combat the Rebels.