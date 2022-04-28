Derek Stingley Jr. is the first LSU Tiger off the board as he goes third overall to the Houston Texans. Stingley is the first cornerback taken in the 2022 NFL draft.
Stingley played three seasons at LSU, making a huge splash as a freshman, during that magical 2019 season. Stingley was a consensus All-American in 2019 and was a two time All-SEC first team selection.
He will leave LSU with six career interceptions, all coming in the first season. He had twenty career passes defended and seven tackles for a loss.
He fought injuries for his last two seasons at LSU, never being able to reach the level of play of his first year. He is highly talented and finally healthy. Should be a long term answer at corner for the Texans.