LSU had its fourth and fifth players of the day and eighth and ninth players of the draft overall selected in the sixth round in Austin Deculus and Chasen Hines.
Deculus was selected with the 205th overall pick by the Houston Texans. He had a long, successful career at LSU, breaking an LSU record for career games played at 61. He was a four-year starter and a part of the Joe Moore Award winning offensive line in the 2019 season.
Hines was selected with the 210th overall pick by the New England Patriots. He played four seasons for LSU, starting four two of those four seasons. He played in 35 games during his career and saw his most significant playing time as a starter in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. After Ed Ingram and Deculus, he becomes the third LSU offensive lineman taken in this year's draft.